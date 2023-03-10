69°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Formula 1

Tax-funded agency may buy $7M of Formula 1 tickets

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2023 - 8:02 pm
 
A rendering shows what the paddock area for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix will look like ...
A rendering shows what the paddock area for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix will look like for the race taking place Nov. 16-18, 2023. (Las Vegas Grand Prix)

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is looking to purchase $7 million in tickets to the inaugural Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The LVCVA Board of Directors will vote on the potential buy Tuesday during its regularly scheduled meeting.

Plans call for the tourism agency to buy $3.45 million worth of race and hospitality tickets for current and future customers.

“The 2023 event presents a one-time opportunity to bring the LVCVA’s and the destination’s largest current and potential customers to the city to experience the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix,” the LVCVA’s agenda back up material read.

The request also includes $750,000 in tickets for key destination partners.

“Stakeholders’ event experiences and observation are both necessary and beneficial for the destination, and to the event,” the agenda item for the ticket purchase reads. “Interaction with these stakeholders is also meaningful to our customers’ experiences.”

The last ticket group includes the LVCVA acquiring $2.8 million worth of tickets to be resold to properties, partners and community members for their own use. The convention authority would be reimbursed for this ticket block.

The inaugural race weekend will occur Nov. 16-18, with the race itself taking place at 10 p.m. under the lights of the Strip. The race will be 50 laps around a 3.8-mile course spanning portions of the Las Vegas Strip, Koval Lane, Harmon Avenue and Spring Mountain Road. Speeds of up to 212 mph are expected to be reached during the race.

“The plan is for the Grand Prix to be a long-term premier event on Formula 1’s annual race schedule,” the LVCVA background material read. “The Grand Prix will bring significant domestic and international visitation and brand awareness to Las Vegas.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas taco truck brawl captured on video, 1 arrested
Las Vegas taco truck brawl captured on video, 1 arrested
2
10 players ejected during fight in Golden Knights’ OT win
10 players ejected during fight in Golden Knights’ OT win
3
Video shows moments before man is killed by North Las Vegas police
Video shows moments before man is killed by North Las Vegas police
4
CARTOONS: Don’t worry: Nuclear war is so much better than mean tweets
CARTOONS: Don’t worry: Nuclear war is so much better than mean tweets
5
Sushi restaurant employee critically injured after neck slashed by coworker
Sushi restaurant employee critically injured after neck slashed by coworker
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Next round of Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets to go on sale this month
Next round of Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets to go on sale this month
For $11K, you can watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix in luxury
For $11K, you can watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix in luxury
New F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix renderings preview spectacular race views
New F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix renderings preview spectacular race views
Formula 1 season begins Sunday with Bahrain Grand Prix
Formula 1 season begins Sunday with Bahrain Grand Prix
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix scores official slot machines partner
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix scores official slot machines partner
Lombardo doesn’t rule out public funding for A’s
Lombardo doesn’t rule out public funding for A’s