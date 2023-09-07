Trees near Bellagio fountains being removed for Las Vegas Grand Prix

Crews have begun removing trees that line the sidewalk in front of the Fountains of Bellagio ahead of November’s Formula 1 race.

Grandstands will be built in front of the Fountains of Bellagio for the 2023 Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. (MGM Resorts)

BTS fans record as the Fountains of Bellagio play a show to songs “Butter” and “Dynamite” by the band on April 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Crews have begun removing trees that line the sidewalk in front of the Fountains of Bellagio ahead of November’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The trees are being taken out to improve sight lines for the grandstands planned to be built over the fountains for the inaugural race weekend scheduled for Nov. 16-18.

“This work is part of preparations for the Las Vegas Grand Prix and our efforts to provide the best possible experience through improved visibility, mobility and pedestrian access and safety,” an MGM Resorts spokeswoman said in a statement.

Some of the trees being removed will be stored off-site and will be replanted just before New Year’s Eve, while others are being removed permanently, with those trees being cut into wood chips to be used at select parks in Las Vegas.

The Bellagio Fountain Club is a three-day race ticket that includes views of the race as drivers head toward Harmon Avenue and the fountains. The area is part of the race’s 3.8-mile circuit that travels along the Strip. Other portions of the track include Harmon, Koval Lane and Sands Avenue.

The $11,247 package includes access to a private indoor and rooftop club above the grandstand, meet-and-greets with F1 ambassadors and all-inclusive food and beverages, including alcoholic, curated by notable chefs, mixologists and sommeliers.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.