Formula 1

‘Unacceptable’: Formula One practice halted; 2nd session finally underway

Formula One practice halted over issue with track
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2023 - 9:04 pm
 
Updated November 17, 2023 - 2:44 am
A crew from Esteban Ocon's car with BWT Alpine work to make repairs in the pit building after it was damaged on the track during the opening night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, looks at the bottom of his car after running over a manhole cover during the first practice session for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)
The car of Carlos Sainz with Ferrari is worked on behind barriers after it was damaged on the track on the first practice run during the opening night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. rounds the track during the first practice of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The entrance to pit lane for drives during the opening night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Strip is the backdrop for an empty track as the first practice session was canceled early due to track damage during the opening night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A crew from Esteban Ocon's car with BWT Alpine work to make repairs in the pit building after it was damed on the track during the opening night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A crew from Valtteri Bottas of Alpha Romero work to make repairs in the pit building during the opening night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A tow truck heads out from the pit building to collect the car of Carlos Sainz with Ferrari after it was damaged on the track on the first practice run during the opening night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans leave the grandstands across from the pit building after the first practice run is canceled during the opening night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Track marshals await the delayed racing decision across from the pit building after the first practice run is canceled during the opening night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans view the first practice of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race from the grandstands at the East Harmon Fan Zone on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Fans admire Formula One drivers on stage before the first practice run of the Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Work is performed on a manhole following the first practice session for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)

The first practice for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix ended abruptly Thursday as Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. was forced to stop in the third sector just eight minutes into the session, bringing out red flags.

Race stewards announced the session was not going to be resumed.

The FIA, the governing body for Formula One, cited a problem with a manhole cover on the track.

“Following an FIA inspection, it was found a concrete frame around a manhole cover had failed during (free practice one),” Formula One said in a statement posted on X. “The FIA are commencing checks on all other covers across the circuit.

“Any changes to scheduling will be advised in due course.”

A second practice scheduled for midnight was delayed until 2 a.m. Friday, and the session was extended 30 minutes (originally scheduled for an hour). The practice was later moved back again to 2:30 a.m. and eventually got underway.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix also made a statement confirming Formula One’s findings about the manhole cover, and promised tickets, food, beverage and entertainment options would continue to be honored.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur called the incident “unacceptable” multiple times during his pre-scheduled post-practice press conference.

He said Sainz wouldn’t participate in the second practice because the team needed to change the monocoque chassis, engine and battery of the car after the incident, but the repairs ended up being made in time for Sainz to participate.

Vasseur also initially refused to answer questions from the moderator that weren’t about the damage to his car. He said the team will discuss whether to petition for another party to cover the costs of the incident, an important factor in Formula One’s cost-cap era in which in-race damage counts against a team’s allowed expenditure per season.

Sainz’s Ferrari wasn’t the only car damaged by the manhole cover. Alpine announced it changed the chassis on Esteban Ocon’s car “due to damage from a suspected drain cover on track” on its X account. Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu also reportedly suffered damage.

Manhole covers impacting races isn’t new in Formula One, particularly at street circuits. The cars get their speed from the high levels of downforce they generate, and are strong enough to rip manhole covers out of the road.

George Russell, driving for Williams at the time, ended a practice session during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2019 after a manhole cover broke, and world champion Jenson Button ripped a drain cover loose during a practice session during the Monaco Grand Prix in 2016.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff acknowledged Formula One needs to learn from the incident and make sure it doesn’t happen again. However, he refused to consider it an indictment of the Las Vegas Grand Prix as a whole.

“Talking here about a black eye for the sport on a Thursday evening,” Wolff said, “nobody watches that in European time anyway.”

Vasseur agreed and said he still believes the race is good for the sport. He added the entertainment factor and the sports side must be taken care of equally, but said he didn’t believe any shortcuts were taken in track construction because of the added spectacles.

“I was very convinced before (free practice one) that the event was mega for Formula One,” Vasseur said. “And I’m still convinced.”

Before the stoppage, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc recorded the fastest lap at 1:40.909, though five drivers weren’t able to record lap times before the session ended. Haas drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen finished second and third, respectively.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

