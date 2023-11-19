57°F
Formula 1

Verstappen won’t be denied, wins Las Vegas Grand Prix — FULL FINISHING ORDER

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2023 - 11:34 pm
 
Updated November 18, 2023 - 11:53 pm
Max Verstappen after winning the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, i ...
Max Verstappen after winning the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, leaves the pit during the Formula One Las V ...
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, leaves the pit during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, POOL)
Fans watch drivers rounds the circuit before the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race on ...
Fans watch drivers rounds the circuit before the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Max Verstappen claimed the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix late Saturday on the Strip.

The dominant, three-time reigning Formula One champion from team Red Bull passed Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with under 15 laps to go and sped to his 18th victory in 21 races this season.

Verstappen repeatedly criticized the Las Vegas race during the week, but that didn’t affect his performance on the track.

Leclerc passed Sergio Perez, Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate, on the final lap to finish second.

FINAL ORDER OF FINISH

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

3. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

4. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

5. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

6. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari)

7. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

8. George Russell (Mercedes)

9. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

10. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

11. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

12. Alex Albon (Williams)

13. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

14. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri)

15. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

16. Logan Sargeant (Williams)

17. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

18. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

19. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

DNF Lando Norris (McLaren)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

