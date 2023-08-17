92°F
Formula 1

Watch Checo, Oracle Red Bull take over the Strip ahead of F1 race

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2023 - 8:54 am
 
Updated August 17, 2023 - 9:09 am
Oracle Red Bull Racing's RB7 sits atop a casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA on July 26, 2023. (Red Bull Racing)
Oracle Red Bull Racing's RB7 sits atop a casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA on July 26, 2023. (Red Bull Racing)
A new video from Red Bull Racing showcases a number of stunts in Las Vegas. (Red Bull Racing)
A new video from Red Bull Racing showcases a number of stunts in Las Vegas. (Red Bull Racing)
Oracle Red Bull Racing's RB7 drives during ¡Vamos, Vegas! in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA in November, 2022. (Red Bull Racing)
Oracle Red Bull Racing’s RB7 drives during ¡Vamos, Vegas! in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA in November, 2022. (Red Bull Racing)
Oracle Red Bull Racing's RB7 sits atop a casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA on July 26, 2023. (Red Bull Racing)
Oracle Red Bull Racing's RB7 sits atop a casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA on July 26, 2023. (Red Bull Racing)

The Las Vegas Grand Prix doesn’t arrive until November, but Oracle Red Bull Racing got a jump on taking over the Strip and beyond.

Driver Sergio “Checo” Pérez, Team CEO Christian Horner and the RB7 F1 car had an unforgettable night in Las Vegas in a new video.

The video showcases a number of stunts, including driving through a casino and having the RB7 on the roof of Caesars Palace. The video also features several cameos, including Wayne Newton and the Blue Man Group.

