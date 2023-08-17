Watch Checo, Oracle Red Bull take over the Strip ahead of F1 race
The Las Vegas Grand Prix doesn’t arrive until November, but Oracle Red Bull Racing got a jump on taking over the Strip and beyond.
Driver Sergio “Checo” Pérez, Team CEO Christian Horner and the RB7 F1 car had an unforgettable night in Las Vegas in a new video.
The video showcases a number of stunts, including driving through a casino and having the RB7 on the roof of Caesars Palace. The video also features several cameos, including Wayne Newton and the Blue Man Group.