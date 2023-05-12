84°F
Which F1 champion is getting his own grandstand in Las Vegas?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 12, 2023 - 10:14 am
 
An artist rendering of the Oracle Red Bull grandstand for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Las Vegas Grand Prix)
An artist rendering of the 20,000-square-foot Red Bull Energy Station set for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Las Vegas Grand Prix)

Reigning Formula One world champion Max Verstappen will have his own fan grandstand at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The area named after the popular driver will be situated within the larger Oracle Red Bull grandstands that will be located in the East Harmon Zone of the 3.8-mile circuit.

The Oracle Red Bull Grandstand will be at turn three of the race, just after the start/finish line. The three-day passes for the space feature all inclusive food and non-alcoholic beverages and access to the Red Bull Fan Zone. The fan area will feature limited-edition merchandise, racing simulators, virtual reality experiences and pit stop challenges.

Across the track from the grandstand in the South Harmon Zone will be the Red Bull Energy Station. The 20,000-square-foot, Las Vegas-themed trackside hospitality center offers premium food and beverage, some of the best views of turn three, live entertainment and driver appearances.

Three-day tickets to the Oracle Red Bull and Verstappen grandstands begin at around $4,000, which includes access to the Red Bull Fan Zone. Fans with the Oracle Red Bull grandstand will receive a fan bag of brand-themed gear, while Verstappen grandstand fans will receive a fan bag featuring a mini replica helmet of the driver and a jacket.

Three-day passes to the higher-end Red Bull Energy Station go for $13,734.

“Red Bull has become synonymous with Formula 1, and it was a natural fit to partner with the brand to create exciting and energetic fan experiences at our inaugural event,” Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, said in a statement. “In typical Las Vegas fashion, Red Bull’s signature Energy Station and Oracle Red Bull Racing Fan Grandstand will be taken to the next level with exclusive offerings, entertainment and activations that will only be available at the Las Vegas race.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

