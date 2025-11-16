Who are the Formula 1 drivers racing in the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

Here is a breakdown of the 20 Formula One drivers entered into this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix. The race is at 8 p.m. Saturday.

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain celebrates on the podium his first place in the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

FORMULA ONE LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX DRIVERS

The 20 drivers slated to compete in the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, listed in their order in the points standings:

Lando Norris – No. 4

* Country: England

* Team: McLaren

* 2025 points: 390 (first)

* Stats: 149 starts, 11 wins, 43 podiums

Norris, 26, enters Las Vegas having won the last two races – Mexico City (Oct. 26) and Brazil (Nov. 2) – with four podiums in the last four races. That’s helped Norris jump teammate Oscar Piastri for a 24-point lead in the drivers standings. Norris is tied with Piastri for the series lead with seven wins and has 16 podium finishes. After winning four times last year, Norris finished second in the championship to Max Verstappen. He finished sixth in last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri – No. 81

* Country: Australia

* Team: McLaren

* 2025 points: 366 (second)

* Stats: 67 starts, 9 wins, 24 podiums

Piastri, 24, is having a stellar third season with McLaren. That’s helped the team win its second straight constructors championship. He has seven wins and is within striking distance of his first drivers title. Piastri won four of the first six races and finished on the podium in 14 of the first 16. But after a DNF in Azerbaijan, Piastri lost his point lead, and he hasn’t finished on the podium since Italy (Sept. 7). He finished seventh in last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen – No. 1

* Country: The Netherlands

* Team: Red Bull

* 2025 points: 341 (third)

* Stats: 230 starts, 68 wins, 124 podiums

The four-time defending world champion isn’t out of the title hunt yet. Verstappen, 28, has finished on the podium in the last seven races, with wins in Italy, Azerbaijan and Austin. It wasn’t a usual dominant season for Verstappen. He had two wins in the first 13 races. But things have turned a corner after Red Bull team principal and CEO Christian Horner was relieved of his duties July 9 and replaced by Laurent Mekies. Verstappen finished fifth in last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix and clinched the world title.

George Russell – No. 63

* Country: England

* Team: Mercedes

* 2025 points: 276 (fourth)

* Stats: 149 starts, 5 wins, 23 podiums

Russell, 27, enters Las Vegas as the defending race winner. He is having another strong season in his first year as Mercedes’ lead driver. He is one of four drivers to win this season. Russell picked up wins at Canada (June 15) and Singapore (Oct. 5). He’s finished on the podium six other times this year.

Charles Leclerc – No. 16

* Country: Monaco

* Team: Ferrari

* 2025 points: 214 (fifth)

* Stats: 168 starts, 8 wins, 50 podiums

Leclerc, 28, has shown speed this year, finishing on the podium seven times, but has yet to win. Leclerc won three times in 2024. He’s finished second twice, at his home race in Monaco (May 25) and Mexico City (Oct. 26). Leclerc has finished in the top 10 17 times in 2025. He finished fourth in last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton – No. 44

* Country: England

* Team: Ferrari

* 2025 points: 148 (sixth)

* Stats: 377 starts, 105 wins, 202 podiums

Hamilton, 40, is in his first season with Ferrari after spending the last 12 seasons driving for Mercedes. It hasn’t been the smoothest transition. Hamilton hasn’t won or finished on the podium this year. He finished on the podium five times in 2024 and had two wins. Hamilton’s best finish this year is fourth, at four races. He finished second in last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Kimi Antonelli – No. 12

* Country: Italy

* Team: Mercedes

* 2025 points: 122 (seventh)

* Stats: 21 starts, 0 wins, 2 podiums

The 19-year-old is in his first F1 season and is coming off a career-best second-place finish at Brazil. Antonelli’s other podium finish was a third at Canada. He’s finished in the top 10 12 times, which has helped Mercedes reach second in the constructors championship, 32 points ahead of Red Bull and 36 ahead of Ferrari.

Alexander Albon – No. 23

* Country: Thailand

* Team: Williams

* 2025 points: 73 (eighth)

* Stats: 125 starts, 0 wins, 2 podiums

Albon, 29, is having his best season with Williams. His previous best points position with the team was 13th (27 points in 2023). He scored points in seven of the first eight races. He’s finished a season-best fifth four times. Albon did not finish last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix due to a mechanical issue.

Nico Hulkenberg – No. 27

* Country: Germany

* Team: Kick Sauber

* 2025 points: 43 (ninth)

* Stats: 247 starts, 0 wins, 1 podium

Hulkenberg, 38, is having his best F1 season since he returned to full-time racing in 2023. His 43 points are the most he’s scored since 2018 (69 points, seventh). Hulkenberg has scored points in seven races this year. He picked up his first career podium with a third-place finish at the British Grand Prix on July 6. He finished eighth in last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Isack Hadjar – No. 6

* Country: France

* Team: Racing Bulls

* 2025 points: 43 (10th)

* Stats: 20 starts, 0 wins, 1 podium

Hadjar, 21, finished second in the F2 championship last year and was a test driver for Red Bull. That earned him a spot with Racing Bulls. After failing to start in the first race of the year in Australia, Hadjar scored points in four of the next seven races. He’s picked up points in four of the last seven races. His best finish is third in the Netherlands (Aug. 31).

Oliver Bearman – No. 87

* Country: England

* Team: Haas

* 2025 points: 40 (11th)

* Stats: 24 starts, 0 wins, 0 podiums

Bearman, 20, is having a strong first F1 season. He scored points in three of his first four races. After an up-and-down summer, Bearman has finished in the top 10 in the last four races and five of the last seven races. His best finish this year is fourth at Mexico City.

Fernando Alonso – No. 14

* Country: Spain

* Team: Aston Martin

* 2025 points: 40 (12th)

* Stats: 422 starts, 32 wins, 10 podiums

Alonso, 44, had a tough start to 2025. He didn’t score points in the first eight races. The two-time world champion then scored points in six of the next seven races and has eight top 10 finishes this year. His best finish is fifth in Hungary (Aug. 3). He finished 11th in last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz Jr. – No. 55

* Country: Spain

* Team: Williams

* 2025 points: 38 (13th)

* Stats: 226 starts, 4 wins, 28 podiums

Sainz, 31, is in his first season with Williams after spending the previous four seasons with Ferrari. Sainz had a strong start, scoring points in six of the first 10 races. That’s helped Williams sit fifth in the constructors standings. He’s scored points twice since then, including a third-place finish in Azerbaijan. Sainz finished third in last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Liam Lawson – No. 30

* Country: New Zealand

* Team: Racing Bulls

* 2025 points: 36 (14th)

* Stats: 32 starts, 0 wins, 0 podiums

Lawson, 23, started the season with Red Bull, but after two starts and no points, the team made the move to bring in Yuki Tsunoda and have Lawson go back to Racing Bulls. Lawson then found success, scoring points in six races, including a seventh place in Brazil. His best finish is fifth at Azerbaijan. Lawson finished 16th in last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Lance Stroll – No. 18

* Country: Canada

* Team: Aston Martin

* 2025 points: 32 (15th)

* Stats: 186 starts, 0 wins, 3 podiums

Stroll, 27, had a strong start, finishing sixth in the season-opening race in Australia (March 16) and ninth in China the following week. Stroll has scored points in three other races and none since Aug. 31. He finished 15th in last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Esteban Ocon – No. 31

* Country: France

* Team: Haas

* 2025 points: 30 (16th)

* Stats: 177 stars, 1 win, 4 podiums

Ocon, 29, is in his first season with Haas after spending the last five seasons with Alpine. His best finish was fifth in China. Ocon has scored points in seven races this season. He finished 17th in last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Yuki Tsunoda – No. 22

* Country: Japan

* Team: Red Bull

* 2025 points: 28 (17th)

* Stats: 108 stars, 0 wins, 0 podiums

Tsunoda, 25, started the season with Racing Bulls. But after two races, Tsunoda was moved to Red Bull to replace Liam Lawson in the team’s second seat. Tsunoda then went on to score points in three of his next five races. His best finish was sixth in Azerbaijan. He finished ninth in last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Pierre Gasly – No. 10

* Country: France

* Team: Alpine

* 2025 points: 22 (18th)

* Stats: 174 starts, 1 win, 5 podiums

It hasn’t been the best year for Gasly, 29, who is trying to avoid his lowest finish in the drivers’ standings (15th in 2018). Gasly is coming off a 10th-place finish in Brazil. His best finish is sixth at the British Grand Prix. He’s scored points in five races this season. He dealt with engine issues and retired his car after 15 laps in last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Gabriel Bortoleto – No. 5

* Country: Brazil

* Team: Kick Sauber

* 2025 points: 19 (19th)

* Stats: 21 starts, 0 wins, 0 podiums

Bortoleto, 21, is in his first F1 season. He is the 2023 F3 champion and 2024 F2 champion. Bortoleto scored his first career F1 points with an eighth-place finish in Austria. His best finish is sixth at Hungary. Bortoleto has scored points in five races this season.

Franco Colapinto – No. 43

* Country: Argentina

* Team: Alpine

* 2025 points: 0 (20th)

* Stats: 23 starts, 0 wins, 0 podiums

Colapinto, 22, replaced Jack Doohan as Alpine’s second driver after Miami in May. Colapinto hasn’t scored any points this season. His best result this year is 11th in the Netherlands. Colapinto appeared in nine races with Williams last year and recorded two top 10 finishes. He finished 14th in last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

