Who had the fastest lap at the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

Though Max Verstappen took first in the race, another racer got the fastest lap in the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix saw 50 laps down and around the Las Vegas Strip Saturday night — but one racer got the fastest lap of the night.

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri got the fastest lap of the night when he completed the 3.8-mile circuit in 1:35.490, according to Formula One.

F1 predicted racers could reach speeds of 212 mph, with average speeds of 147 mph.

Despite Piastri’s quick lap, the Australian took tenth place in the race. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen came in first, even after getting into a small incident on Lap 25 when he collided with Mercedes driver George Russell.