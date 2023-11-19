64°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Formula 1

Who had the fastest lap at the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2023 - 11:50 am
 
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia prepares for a free practice ahead of the Formula One ...
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia prepares for a free practice ahead of the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

The Las Vegas Grand Prix saw 50 laps down and around the Las Vegas Strip Saturday night — but one racer got the fastest lap of the night.

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri got the fastest lap of the night when he completed the 3.8-mile circuit in 1:35.490, according to Formula One.

F1 predicted racers could reach speeds of 212 mph, with average speeds of 147 mph.

Despite Piastri’s quick lap, the Australian took tenth place in the race. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen came in first, even after getting into a small incident on Lap 25 when he collided with Mercedes driver George Russell.

MOST READ
1
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix hit with class action lawsuit
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix hit with class action lawsuit
2
‘They don’t actually understand what we’re doing’: Verstappen criticizes Las Vegas GP
‘They don’t actually understand what we’re doing’: Verstappen criticizes Las Vegas GP
3
Fans forced to leave F1 practice session; vouchers offered
Fans forced to leave F1 practice session; vouchers offered
4
F1 Circuit 3D map – LV
F1 Circuit 3D map – LV
5
‘Can’t wait to come back’: Las Vegas gives F1 a night to remember — PHOTOS
‘Can’t wait to come back’: Las Vegas gives F1 a night to remember — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Take a lap around the 3.8-mile circuit — VIDEO
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Take a lap around the 3.8-mile circuit — VIDEO
Here’s the 1st glimpse of the Las Vegas Grand Prix trophy
Here’s the 1st glimpse of the Las Vegas Grand Prix trophy
Las Vegas Grand Prix betting: No value in Verstappen
Las Vegas Grand Prix betting: No value in Verstappen
Fans tear down screens to get a glimpse of the Las Vegas Grand Prix
Fans tear down screens to get a glimpse of the Las Vegas Grand Prix
Reigning F1 champ still unhappy after 1st drive on Las Vegas course
Reigning F1 champ still unhappy after 1st drive on Las Vegas course
Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit overnight closures planned ahead of race weekend
Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit overnight closures planned ahead of race weekend