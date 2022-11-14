Wynn unveils $1M F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race package

The 2023 Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix is already being hailed as the most expensive on next year’s schedule, and a new race and hotel package is taking that distinction to new heights.

An artist rendering of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix with the Wynn in the background. (Wynn Las Vegas.)

Wynn Las Vegas on Monday unveiled a $1 million package providing an all-access experience at next year’s race, set to take place Nov. 16-18, 2023. The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be a 50-lap race occurring at night on a 3.8-mile track located in and around the Las Vegas Strip.

“We’ve partnered with F1 to curate an exclusive selection of premium race experiences that provide fans unmatched access to race week events, as well as Wynn’s world-class amenities,” Brian Gullbrants, president of Wynn Las Vegas said in a statement. “The official F1 all-access race experience is the perfect example of the bespoke experiences we seek to offer our guests.”

Each of the ultra-expensive packages will also benefit the community, with $100,000 from each sale slated to go toward local philanthropic efforts.

Each seven-figure package is good for up to six people and includes a four-night stay at the two-story Encore three-bedroom duplex. The room includes 24-hour butler service, with daily breakfast and enhanced in-room amenities.

The deal also gets fans access to the VIP spaces along the track, including the Wynn Grid Club that will be located in the F1 paddock area being built on the northeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane. The paddock area is where the start/finish line and the driver pits will be located, along with various spectator areas, including some of the best the race has to offer.

Additionally, those who purchase the $1 million package will have a welcome bottle of Don Perignon and caviar upon their arrival; dinner for six at Delilah, featuring a special menu curated by executive chef Joshua Smith; and priority access to race-related events to be held at the Wynn.

Other benefits include a spa and salon treatment for each guest; luxury transportation to and from the airport and the paddock; a round of golf at Wynn Golf Club; a VIP experience at Wynn’s new show “Awakening;” priority reservations at Wynn restaurants and nightclubs; and a lifetime membership to Wynn’s private access program.

“Wynn Las Vegas is the ultimate partner to deliver the caliber of experience that we know our global Formula 1® fans have come to expect,” Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer of the Las Vegas Grand Prix said in a statement. “We combined the most exclusive access points across the track with Wynn’s ultra-luxury accommodations and amenities to offer a package better than ever before and create the greatest race weekend imaginable.”

