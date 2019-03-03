Joey Logano wins NASCAR Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Joey Logano held off Roger Penske Racing teammate Brad Keselowski in the closing laps to win the NASCAR Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday in front of an estimated crowd of 55,000.
Kyle Busch, who was trying for a weekend sweep after winning the Truck and Xfinity Series races on his hometown track, finished third. Older brother Kurt led several laps during the final race stage and finished fifth.
It was the 22nd career win for Logano and his first in Las Vegas.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
