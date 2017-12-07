K&N Series to race on dirt at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The first NASCAR K&N Pro Series race on dirt will kick off the second of Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s two NASCAR race weekends in 2018, according to a source close to the series.

Are you ready for a quadruple-header?

The race will get the green flag Thursday night, Sept. 13, followed by Truck Series and Xfinity Series races Friday and Saturday and the NASCAR South Point 400 Cup Series playoff race Sunday.

It is hoped the K&N event will attract drivers from those races to the LVMS dirt track. A race on dirt with a star-studded field combined with an early-arriving NASCAR tripleheader crowd is almost assured to be a success.

The K&N Series, which offers East and West divisions, is considered NASCAR’s top development series. Alumni include Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, Daniel Suarez, Aric Almirola, Bubba Wallace, 2011 Daytona 500 winner Trevor Bayne and 2018 Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. A number of Cup Series crew chiefs also have developed their skills in K&N.

Other tracks that will host K&N Series races in 2018 are Bristol Motor Speedway, Iowa Speedway, Watkins Glen International, Gateway Motorsports Park, New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Dover International Speedway.

Earlier today we talked w/ 3rd generation driver @ToddGilliland_ about winning back to back K&N Pro Series West​ Championships for @BMR_NASCAR. Here's what he had to say about driving the No. 16 @NAPARacing @ToyotaRacing Camry to another championship. pic.twitter.com/1FJZqha4Qw — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) December 6, 2017

Green, white, checkered

— Just as soon as he thanked his team and sponsors at the Champion’s Week Awards on Nov. 30 at Wynn Las Vegas, Kyle Busch hopped on a plane to Florida, where he won the 50th running of the Snowball Derby in Pensacola. Noah Gragson, the Las Vegas teenager who drives for Busch in NASCAR’s Truck Series, finished 12th. It was Busch’s second victory in the late model showcase, which attracted the usual complement of drivers from NASCAR’s support series.

Love him or hate him, @KyleBusch just took a non winning race car & won with it by purely racing the race track, and then flat out out racing some of the best at the end to hoist the #SnowballDerby trophy for the 2nd time. Impressive! Dude is incredible, & incredible for Racing. — Daniel Hemric (@DanielHemric) December 3, 2017

— Las Vegan Riley Herbst will receive the 2017 SCOTT Rookie of the Year for the ARCA Racing Series at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on Saturday. The 18-year-old, who won the ARCA event in Pocono, Pennsylvania, in his first drive on the 2.5-mile oval, will return as driver of Joe Gibbs’ No. 18 Toyota in 2018. He will be presented a check for $10,000 for winning ARCA rookie honors.

We're proud of your ROTY and strong points finish @rileyherbst! Solid first season for you and the @NosEnergyDrink @UFCGYM ARCA team! https://t.co/E3uDfV4Dlr — Joe Gibbs Racing 🚗🏁 (@JoeGibbsRacing) October 21, 2017

— The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will open its 2018 season March 10 with the first of 14 NASCAR Whelen All-American Series programs. The season will run through Nov. 17 when the West Coast Short Track Championships return to the three-eighths-mile paved oval. Special offerings include Hometown Heroes Night (April 21), Military Appreciation Night (May 5), the Chris Trickle Classic (June 16) and Pack the Track Night (Sept. 22). The popular Night of Fire is set for July 3, with the Senator’s Fall Cup Classic returning Oct. 19 and 20.

LVMS has released the 2018 schedule for The Bullring! There are plenty of great theme nights and exciting racing on tap for the 3/8-mile paved oval. (Madd C Images photo) Story: https://t.co/dJIKllFMc3 pic.twitter.com/dXx9d1SPtz — Las Vegas Motor Speedway (@LVMotorSpeedway) December 4, 2017

