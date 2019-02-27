Kurt Busch brings back winning colors of youth for Pennzoil 400

It was 20 years ago in May that a filly called Winning Colors won the Kentucky Derby.
In a sweepstakes featuring an alternative form of horsepower at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend, Las Vegas native Kurt Busch also will be sporting winning colors from 20 years ago.
The car he will drive in Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 will feature the colors of Star Nursery, a Las Vegas garden and landscape center and Busch’s sponsor when he won NASCAR’s 1999 Southwest Tour championship as a teenager.
The only thing different will be the car number. Instead of 70, it will be the familiar No. 1 of Chip Ganassi Racing. Busch said Ganassi gave his blessing to fly the Star Nursery colors at LVMS.
“It’s something I’ve wanted to do with Craig Keough at Star Nursery for years,” the 2004 Cup Series champion said of the paint scheme that is both a sponsorship and a tribute to the race team that helped launch his career. “This year the opportunity and the timing seemed perfect. It’s our 20-year anniversary of my Southwest Tour championship with Craig.
“The sponsorship was open. Monster (Energy, Busch’s primary sponsor) wanted to do the Fontana race weekend because (former sponsor) Haas had taken the Fontana race weekend all these years. Craig Keough smiled ear to ear when I told him there was an opportunity to do it.”
When Busch made his Cup Series debut as a 21-year-old in 2000, he cited the Star Nursery president as one of his biggest benefactors.
Writing the check
“We couldn’t get much farther than the modifieds with our family money, and Craig gave me the opportunity in his late model,” Busch, 40, said. “I guess you could say the rest is history.”
On the day Busch won the NASCAR championship in 2004, Keough and Star Nursery employees cheered him on at the old NASCAR Cafe at the Sahara.
“That was their hangout,” said Busch, who finished third in Atlanta on Sunday in his second drive with the Ganassi team. “I’ve always had the support from the Star Nursery family.”
Busch will sign autographs Thursday night at the K&N Pro Series West race sponsored by Star Nursery at the LVMS dirt track. He hopes a die-cast model of the Star Nursery car will be available when NASCAR returns to Las Vegas in the fall.
The paint scheme also is a tribute to Chris Trickle, who preceded Busch as driver of the No. 70 Star Nursery car.
Trickle, the nephew of former Cup Series regular Dick Trickle, appeared headed down the same path as Busch before becoming the victim of a highway shooting in Las Vegas. Chris Trickle never recovered from his injuries and died in March 1998.
“The code word for the color blue that is on the car, that Chris mixed himself, is Trickle Blue,” Busch said. “That was derived from Petty Blue. Petty had their color blue on the 43 car, and so Chris Trickle came up with his own unique-style blue.”
Regardless of where he finishes Sunday, Kurt Busch will always consider it a winning color.
Las Vegas race week
Wednesday
The Dirt Track at LVMS
■ 6:30 p.m.: World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series and practice for the Star Nursery 100 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West (spectator gates open at 3 p.m.)
Thursday
The Dirt Track at LVMS
■ 6:45 p.m.: World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series and Star Nursery 100 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West feature races (spectator gates open at 3 p.m.)
Superspeedway: NASCAR Truck Series
Ticket Gates open at 2 p.m. (main grandstand open to the public; Neon Garage closed)
■ 2:05-2:55 p.m.: Strat 200 first practice
■ 4:05-4:55 p.m.: Strat 200 second practice
Events
■ 3-6 p.m.: Ultimate Vegas Sports Weekend FanFest (Downtown Events Center)
■ 6-7 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Hauler Parade (Welcome Sign on Las Vegas Boulevard to downtown)
Friday
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck series
Ticket gates, Neon Garage and VIP Suites open at 11 a.m.
■ Noon-1 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series autograph session (Neon Garage)
■ 12:05-12:55 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series first practice
■ 1:05-1:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice
■ 2:10 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying (single vehicle, two rounds)
■ 3:35-4:25 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice
■ 4:40 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying (multivehicle, three rounds)
■ 5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series driver introductions
■ 6 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series Strat 200 (134 laps/201 miles; stages: 30/60/134)
Saturday
NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series
Ticket gates, Neon Garage and VIP Suites open at 8 a.m.
■ 8:30-9:25 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series second practice
■ 9:40 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying (multivehicle, three rounds)
■ 11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series final practice
■ 12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series driver introductions
■ 1 p.m.: Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps/300 miles; stages: 45/90/200)
■ 3:30 p.m.: Neon Garage Appreciation Party (Saturday Neon Garage pass or RV ticket/wristband required; event will begin after Boyd Gaming 300)
■ 5 p.m.: Speedway Children’s Charities NASCAR Racing Experience ride-alongs
Sunday
NASCAR Cup Series
Ticket gates, Neon Garage and VIP Suites open at 7 a.m.
■ 9-10 a.m.: Speedway Children’s Charities track walk
■ 10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series driver and crew chief meeting (Neon Garage, pass required)
■ 11:50 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions
■ 12:30 p.m.: Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (267 laps, 400 miles; stages: 80/160/267)
* Schedule is subject to change