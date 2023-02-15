Kyle Busch’s son to make Las Vegas racing debut

Brexton Busch, son of two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch, is making his West Coast Bandolero debut in the Bash at the Bullring on March 5 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch walks with his son, Brexton, before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Another Busch is making his mark on racing in Las Vegas.

The 7-year-old is coming off a 2022 season in which he won 32 races at 13 tracks across 11 states in two separate styles of racecars.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun to race at the same track that my Dad, Grandpa Tom and Uncle Kurt have a lot of wins at,” Brexton said. “I haven’t raced my Bandolero much, but hopefully I can get the win!”

Brexton’s grandfather, Tom Busch, won the first race at the Bullring when the track opened in 1985. His uncle, Kurt Busch, and his father have also won countless times at the track.

Racing will begin about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race

Admission is free, and there will be a limited number of shuttles from the superspeedway to the Bullring.

