Las Vegan Spencer Gallagher breaks through for NASCAR Xfinity win

Seconds after Spencer Gallagher flashed across the finish line in NASCAR overtime to win his first Xfinity Series race, pit reporter and fellow Las Vegas native Jamie Little could not contain her enthusiasm.

Spencer Gallagher (23) competes during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

“That’s Vegas, baby,” Little said turning to the victory podium where Gallagher and his crew were spraying mass quantities of sports drink on one another after the Sparks Energy 300 at Talladega Superspeedway. “He won for Vegas. It’s an awesome story.”

Yes it was, because until he charged from mid-pack to take the lead on the white flag lap Saturday, 28-year-old Spencer Gallagher was mostly viewed as a rich kid with a quirky sense of humor who had no business trading paint with NASCAR’s up-and-coming young stock car drivers.

Now he’s one of those himself.

The sports drink was still drying on his driver’s suit when Gallagher was asked about his silly side, his father Maurice’s deep pockets and his perceived lack of top-flight talent.

“I knew walking into this business that was a label I was always going to have to deal with because I’m me,” Gallagher said after making a bold overtime pass and holding off Brandon Jones to earn his first Xfinity race in 49 career starts. “I’ve come to terms with that and I’ve accepted it. It doesn’t bug me anymore.”

Yes, a couple of the leaders ran out of fuel toward the end. No, it wasn’t a fluke. After he posted the third-fastest qualifying speed, Gallagher said he knew he had the pace to run up front.

“I’m so happy right now,” he said in Victory Lane. “GMS Racing (founded by his father, Maury) brought me such an incredible car here. To qualify and run in the race like we did – I knew we had some speed.

“Man, it didn’t seem real for a while. That whole last lap, it was kind of a dream. You hear your spotter in the background but all you’re really doing is looking out your mirror. It’s always wild on the last lap at Talladega, but we brought it home, baby – we got it done!”

