Las Vegas dropped from 2021 Supercross schedule

Adam Cianciarulo (9) leads the race past Eli Tomac (1) during the third main event of the Monster Energy Cup Supercross race at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Another familiar fixture on the Southern Nevada sports schedule has been canceled by COVID-19.

The AMA Monster Energy Supercross championship has released its 2021 schedule, and for the first time in decades, the popular stadium motorcycles will not race in Las Vegas.

The 17-round series will be contested entirely in Texas, Indiana, Florida, Georgia and Utah — states that currently allow a percentage of spectators to attend live events during the pandemic. Three races originally set for State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, were removed from the revised schedule announced Tuesday.

“Hard core fans may be hungry for more, but with the pandemic situation, it is a realistic calendar,” said Jorge Viegas, president of FIM, the governing body for motorcycle sport.

NRG Stadium in Houston will host the first three rounds, including the season opener Jan. 16. Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis; AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; and Atlanta Motor Speedway will each host three rounds, with Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, and Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City getting two races each and Daytona International Speedway in Florida one.

The series championship, which for many years brought capacity crowds to Sam Boyd Stadium, will be contested May 1 in Salt Lake City.

