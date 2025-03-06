57°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Motor Sports

Legendary Mint 400 race takes place Saturday in Primm

Mint 400 off road racers make their way down East Fremont Street in Las Vegas Thursday, March 9 ...
Mint 400 off road racers make their way down East Fremont Street in Las Vegas Thursday, March 9, 2023, for technical inspections at the Llama Lot. The historic race takes place Friday and Saturday outside Primm and Jean. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
Patrick Lindsey, executive director of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open poses for photo ...
LVMS announces successor to outgoing track president
‘We are thrilled’: 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix was big economic driver
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, looks at the bottom of his car after running over a manh ...
Judge dismisses part of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix class action lawsuit tied to ’23 water valve incident
Formula 1’s Grand Prix Plaza opening date, ticket prices revealed
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2025 - 2:28 pm
 

One of the biggest off-road racing events in the country returns to Southern Nevada this weekend.

The Mint 400 takes place Saturday in Primm. The top off-road racing trucks will race around the 95-mile course, and the motorcycles will race around a 60-mile course.

The motorcycle race begins at 7 a.m. Saturday, and the unlimited off-road racing trucks race at 10:45 a.m.

Qualifying for the unlimited off-road racing trucks is at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Preston Campbell won the motorcycle race last year. The duo of Adam Householder and Trevor Ellingham won the overall four-wheel race.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES