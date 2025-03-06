Legendary Mint 400 race takes place Saturday in Primm
The Mint 400, one of the most prestigious off-road races in the country, takes place Saturday in Primm.
One of the biggest off-road racing events in the country returns to Southern Nevada this weekend.
The Mint 400 takes place Saturday in Primm. The top off-road racing trucks will race around the 95-mile course, and the motorcycles will race around a 60-mile course.
The motorcycle race begins at 7 a.m. Saturday, and the unlimited off-road racing trucks race at 10:45 a.m.
Qualifying for the unlimited off-road racing trucks is at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Preston Campbell won the motorcycle race last year. The duo of Adam Householder and Trevor Ellingham won the overall four-wheel race.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.