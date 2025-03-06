Legendary Mint 400 race takes place Saturday in Primm

The Mint 400, one of the most prestigious off-road races in the country, takes place Saturday in Primm.

Mint 400 off road racers make their way down East Fremont Street in Las Vegas Thursday, March 9, 2023, for technical inspections at the Llama Lot. The historic race takes place Friday and Saturday outside Primm and Jean. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

One of the biggest off-road racing events in the country returns to Southern Nevada this weekend.

The Mint 400 takes place Saturday in Primm. The top off-road racing trucks will race around the 95-mile course, and the motorcycles will race around a 60-mile course.

The motorcycle race begins at 7 a.m. Saturday, and the unlimited off-road racing trucks race at 10:45 a.m.

Qualifying for the unlimited off-road racing trucks is at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Preston Campbell won the motorcycle race last year. The duo of Adam Householder and Trevor Ellingham won the overall four-wheel race.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.