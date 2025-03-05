LVMS announces successor to outgoing track president

Patrick Lindsey, executive director of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open poses for photos at LVMS prior to the announcement that he has accepted the position of senior vice president and general manager of LVMS on March 4, 2025 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Courtesy Photo by Jeff Speer/LVMS)

Patrick Lindsey will be the new senior vice president and general manager of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the track announced Wednesday.

Lindsey, former executive director of the PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin, will replace Chris Powell. Powell is retiring March 31, two weeks following the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400, after more than 26 years as speedway president.

“There was a transition in my life of having the opportunity to see what was kind of available outside,” Lindsey said. “It was one door closes and another one opens. I had the opportunity to speak to Speedway Motorsports Group (which owns Las Vegas Motor Speedway), and they allowed me to come in and throw my name in the hat.”

Lindsey, 44, steps into his new role after Shriners Hospital announced in October that it no longer would be sponsoring the PGA Tour event in Las Vegas. In December, the tour released its 2025 schedule with no Las Vegas date.

Lindsey had been the tournament director of the event since 2015. Now, he said he’s looking forward to having a greater role in the Las Vegas sports scene.

“I always felt that Shriners and the PGA Tour event was a little bit on the outside looking in,” Lindsey said. “With the speedway, which has been in the front running of making Las Vegas the sports capital of the world, it’s great to be able to come in with an established company that has an established footprint here in Las Vegas.”

Lindsey also said he’s looking forward to building on the track’s success and stepping into the NASCAR world.

“I got to understand the footprint fully of what we can do, what has been done and what still needs to be done,” he said. “I’m looking forward to working with all the teammates at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to understand all of that, get their feedback and ideas and try to implement some new stuff.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.