MICAH ROBERTS’ SPRINT CUP DRIVER RATINGS

Showtime Southern 500

Darlington (S.C.) Raceway

Coverage begins at 4 p.m. today on Fox (5)

Rating Driver Odds Practice 1 Practice 2 Qualifying ’09 Darlington Finish

1. Denny Hamlin 8/1 5th 2nd 8th 13th

Using winning Martinsville chassis. Has average finish of 8th in four Darlington starts.

2. Jeff Gordon 6/1 15th 8th 2nd 5th

Seven-time Darlington winner, last time in 2007. Chassis was three-time runner-up in ’09.

3. Kyle Busch 6/1 6th 15th 39th 34th

One top-five finish on track in five starts, a 2008 win. Using Phoenix chassis from last fall.

4. Jimmie Johnson 6/1 17th 9th 22nd 2nd

Swept 2004 season for only two wins. Track-best average finish of 6.9. New car this week.

5. Mark Martin 12/1 16th 17th 5th 1st

Two-time Darlington winner including last year, with 17 top-fives in 43 starts. Using new chassis this week.

6. Jeff Burton 12/1 8th 10th 11th 12th

Swept ’99 season for only two wins. Last top-five came in 2000 while with Roush. Using new chassis this week.

7. Kurt Busch 15/1 7th 3rd 14th 16th

Lost by .003 seconds in closest NASCAR race ever at Darlington in 2003, his only top-five finish.

8. Ryan Newman 40/1 22nd 4th 6th 4th

Five top-five finishes, with average of 12.5 in 11 starts. Using fifth-place ’09 Pocono chassis.

9. Brad Keselowski 50/1 19th 19th 9th 7th

Started 31st and finished seventh in only Darlington race; New Penske chassis this week.

10. Tony Stewart 15/1 31st 35th 24th 3rd

One of only three tracks he’s yet to win on. Using winning chassis from ’09 All-Star race.

Note: Only two scheduled Richmond practice sessions followed by qualifying on Friday.

Odds courtesy of the Las Vegas Hilton Super Book.

Micah Roberts, a former race and sports director, has been setting NASCAR lines in Las Vegas since 1995. He writes for multiple publications covering all sports. He can be reached at MM.Roberts7@Gmail.com.

For more Roberts’ insight on tonight’s race, log onto LVRJ.com/Motorsports.