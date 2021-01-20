Mint 400 postponed to December amid COVID restrictions

Restrictions precluding large scale spectator events in Nevada amid COVID-19 will result in the Mint 400 moving from its traditional March date to Dec. 1-5.

A driver in the Mint 400 is shown on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Primm Valley Resort, outside Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)

Restrictions precluding large scale spectator events in Nevada amid the coronavirus pandemic will result in the Mint 400 moving from its traditional March date to December 1 to 5, it was announced Wednesday.

“The health and safety of our racers, sponsors, exhibitors, staff and the public has always been and will always be our No. 1 priority,” Mint 400 CEO Matt Martelli said in a statement.

Martelli said because all large scale events are on hold, pushing the iconic off-road race back several months is a more prudent way to proceed.

“We are making this decision now because we recognize that traveling to Las Vegas and participating in the Mint is a significant financial investment,” Martelli said. “By doing so, we are preserving the safety, integrity, fun and value of this historic race for everyone involved.”

The decision was made after consultation with the major Mint 400 stakeholders and agencies, including the Bureau of Land Management, State of Nevada, City of Las Vegas, Fremont East District, Nevada Department of Transportation and local local enforcement.

All of the event’s traditional activities will be preserved for the rescheduled race. These include a race vehicle parade, two-day festival and public qualifying, to be followed by the race that will be run over two days on a desert course originating in Primm.

