Motor Sports

Mint 400 schedule

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2020 - 11:36 am
 

Race course start/finish line at Primm

Thursday

— Mint 400 off-road festival, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Las Vegas Blvd. to 11th Street

— Driver registration, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Western Hotel, 9th and Fremont

— Vehicle technical Inspection (Select Classes) 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Cashman lot

— Driver meet and greet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 9th and Fremont

— Mint 400 block party, 7 p.m.-midnight, Mint 400 main stage, Llama lot

— Miss Mint 400 crowning, 7:45 p.m-8 p.m., Mint 400 main stage, Llama lot

Friday

— Motorcycle race, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Mint 400 motorcycle course

— Mint 400 off-road festival, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Las Vegas Blvd. to 11th Street

— Driver registration, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Western Hotel, 9th and Fremont

— Vehicle technical inspection, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Cashman lot

— Driver meet and greet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 9th and Fremont

— Mini Mint 400 youth UTV races, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Mint 400 youth course

— Mint 400 limited race grid walk, 11:30 a.m., Mint 400 paddock

— Limited car/truck Race, 12:30 p.m.-2 a.m., Mint 400 4-wheel course

— Mint 400 limited postrace party, 8 p.m.-midnight, VIP suite

Saturday

— Mini Mint 400 youth moto races, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Mint 400 youth course

— Mint 400 unlimited race grid walk,10:30 a.m., Mint 400 paddock

— Unlimited car/truck races, 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m., Mint 400 4-wheel course

— Mint 400 unlimited postrace party, 8 p.m.-midnight, VIP suite

Sunday

— Awards banquet, 10 a.m., Mint 400 VIP area

Tickets/information: themint400.com

