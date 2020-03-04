Mint 400 schedule
A schedule of events for the Mint 400 this weekend in the Las Vegas area.
Mint 400 schedule
Race course start/finish line at Primm
Thursday
— Mint 400 off-road festival, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Las Vegas Blvd. to 11th Street
— Driver registration, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Western Hotel, 9th and Fremont
— Vehicle technical Inspection (Select Classes) 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Cashman lot
— Driver meet and greet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 9th and Fremont
— Mint 400 block party, 7 p.m.-midnight, Mint 400 main stage, Llama lot
— Miss Mint 400 crowning, 7:45 p.m-8 p.m., Mint 400 main stage, Llama lot
Friday
— Motorcycle race, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Mint 400 motorcycle course
— Mint 400 off-road festival, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Las Vegas Blvd. to 11th Street
— Driver registration, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Western Hotel, 9th and Fremont
— Vehicle technical inspection, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Cashman lot
— Driver meet and greet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 9th and Fremont
— Mini Mint 400 youth UTV races, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Mint 400 youth course
— Mint 400 limited race grid walk, 11:30 a.m., Mint 400 paddock
— Limited car/truck Race, 12:30 p.m.-2 a.m., Mint 400 4-wheel course
— Mint 400 limited postrace party, 8 p.m.-midnight, VIP suite
Saturday
— Mini Mint 400 youth moto races, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Mint 400 youth course
— Mint 400 unlimited race grid walk,10:30 a.m., Mint 400 paddock
— Unlimited car/truck races, 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m., Mint 400 4-wheel course
— Mint 400 unlimited postrace party, 8 p.m.-midnight, VIP suite
Sunday
— Awards banquet, 10 a.m., Mint 400 VIP area
Tickets/information: themint400.com