MOTOR SPORTS SCHEDULE

SPRINT CUP

THE RACE: Lenox Industrial Tools 301; New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.; 301 laps of 1.058-mile oval

WHEN: 11 a.m. Sunday; TNT (Cable 18), KDWN (720 AM)

QUALIFYING: Noon today, Speed (Digital 329)

LAST WINNER: Kasey Kahne

2008 WINNER: Kurt Busch

NEXT: July 4, Daytona Beach, Fla.

NATIONWIDE

THE RACE: Camping World RV 200; Loudon, N.H.; 200 laps

WHEN: Noon Saturday; ABC (Channel 13)

QUALIFYING: 7 a.m. Saturday, Speed

LAST WINNER: Carl Edwards

2008 WINNER: Tony Stewart

NEXT: July 3, Daytona Beach, Fla.

CAMPING WORLD TRUCKS

THE RACE: MemphisTravel.com 200; Memphis Motorsports Park, Millington, Tenn.; 200 laps of 0.75-mile oval

WHEN: 3 p.m. Saturday; Speed (Digital 329)

LAST WINNER: Ron Hornaday Jr.

2008 WINNER: Hornaday

NEXT: July 18, Sparta, Ky.

LAS VEGAS: Sept. 26

NHRA DRAG RACING

THE RACE: Summit Racing Nationals; Norwalk, Ohio

WHEN: Today through Sunday

TV: Qualifying, 5 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2 (Cable 31), tape; eliminations, 4 p.m. Sunday, ESPN2, tape

LAST WINNERS: Larry Dixon (Top Fuel), Tony Pedregon (Funny Car), Jeg Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock), Craig Treble (Pro Stock Motorcycle)

2008 WINNERS: Doug Herbert (TF), Tony Pedregon (FC), Greg Anderson (PS), Hector Arana (PSM)

NEXT: July 10-12, Denver

LAS VEGAS: Oct. 29-Nov. 1

INDY RACING LEAGUE

THE RACE: SunTrust Indy Challenge, Richmond (Va.) International Raceway; 300 laps of 0.75-mile oval

TV: Qualifying, 3 p.m. Saturday, Versus (Cable 67); race, 5 p.m. Saturday, Versus

LAST WINNER: Dario Franchitti

2008 WINNER: Tony Kanaan

NEXT: July 5, Watkins Glenn, N.Y.

FORMULA ONE

No racing this weekend

LAST WINNER: Sebastian Vettel

NEXT: July 12, Germany

LOCAL

THURSDAY: NASCAR All-American Series (Super Late Models, Supermodifieds, Chargers, Outlaw Bombers, Legends Cars, Bandoleros, Drifting exhibition, jet dragsters, fireworks); gates open at 5 p.m., racing begins at 7.

INFORMATION: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS.com, 644-4444); LVMS Bullring (632-8422), LVMS dragstrip (632-8459), Death Valley Raceway (775 209-5291)

TIMES AND EVENTS SUBJECT TO CHANGE