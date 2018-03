Motor Sports Schedule, April 27-29

SPRINT CUP

THE RACE: Capital City 400, Richmond, Va.

WHEN: 4 p.m. Saturday; Fox (5)

QUALIFYING: 2:30 p.m. today; Speed (329)

2011 WINNER: Kyle Busch

LAST WINNER: Denny Hamlin, Kansas City, Kan.

NEXT: Aaron’s 499, May 6, Talladega, Ala.

NATIONWIDE

THE RACE: Virginia 529 College Savings 250, Richmond, Va.

WHEN: 4 p.m. today; ESPN2 (31)

QUALIFYING: 1 p.m. today; ESPN2 (31)

2011 WINNER: Denny Hamlin

LAST WINNER: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Fort Worth, Texas

NEXT: Aaron’s 312, May 5, Talladega, Ala.

NHRA FULL THROTTLE DRAG RACING

THE RACE: O’Reilly Auto Parts Spring Nationals, today-Sunday, Baytown, Texas

TV: Qualifying, 2 p.m. Saturday (tape delay), ESPN2 (31); eliminations, 4 p.m. Sunday (tape delay), ESPN2 (31)

2011 WINNERS: Del Worsham (Top Fuel), Jeff Arend (Funny Car), Vincent Nobile (Pro Stock), Andrew Hines (Pro Stock Motorcycle)

LAST WINNERS: Spencer Massey (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock), Charlotte, N.C.

NEXT: Summit Racing Equipment Southern Nationals, May 4-6, Commerce, Ga.

LAS VEGAS: Oct. 25-28, LVMS

IZOD INDYCAR

THE RACE: Sao Paulo Indy 300

WHEN: 8 a.m. Sunday; NBCSP (38)

2011 WINNER: Will Power

LAST WINNER: Will Power, Long Beach, Calif.

NEXT: Indianapolis 500, May 27

LOCAL

TODAY: Dodge Midnight Mayhem, 8 p.m.; The Strip at LVMS

SATURDAY: NASCAR Whelen All-American Series; qualifying, 5:30 p.m.; opening ceremonies and races, 6:50 p.m.; LVMS Bullring

Pacific Street Car Association MagnaFuel Las Vegas Nationals; time trials and qualifying, 8 a.m.; The Strip at LVMS

VegasDrift Pro-Am; qualifying, 2 p.m.; top-16 tandem competition, 4 p.m.; Strip Drift Arena at LVMS

SUNDAY: Pacific Street Car Association MagnaFuel Las Vegas Nationals; eliminations, 8 a.m.; The Strip at LVMS

INFORMATION: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS.com, 644-4444), LVMS Bullring and dragstrip (632-8213)

TIMES AND EVENTS SUBJECT TO CHANGE