97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Motor Sports

NASCAR denies Ross Chastain’s appeal of disqualification at Iowa

By Luke Meredith The Associated Press
June 19, 2019 - 12:23 pm
 

DES MOINES, Iowa — NASCAR denied Ross Chastain’s appeal Wednesday after his race-winning truck was disqualified following a postrace inspection at Iowa Speedway over the weekend.

National Motorsports Appeals Panelist Bryan Moss heard Chastain’s appeal and chose to uphold the original penalties assessed by NASCAR for the No. 44 being too low. Niece Motorsports owner Al Niece had said the truck passed opening and pre-race inspections and may have suffered minor damage during the race that left it too low.

Chastain’s disqualification was the first under strict new rules put in place this season to deter cheating and it was the first time this year a winning car had been DQ’d on race day.

NASCAR said the last time it disqualified an apparent race winner was April 17, 1960, when Emanuel Zervakis’ victory at Wilson Speedway in North Carolina was thrown out because of an oversized fuel tank. The last driver stripped of a victory was Mike Skinner the day after a 1999 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway for an unapproved cylinder head.

Chastain’s misfortune gave the victory to Brett Moffitt and Chastain will be scored as if he finished last in addition to his victory and bonus points being stripped away. Chastain, who led the final 141 laps, also lost the $50,000 he had won for taking first in the “Triple Truck Challenge” marketing promotion that included the Iowa race.

“I’m not backing down from the fact that we beat everybody,” Chastain said in a Sirius radio interview Monday.

The loss could be devastating to Chastain’s playoff hopes.

Chastain recently decided to switch his championship pursuit this season from the Xfinity Series to trucks, but he was not allowed to count a trucks win at Kansas because he was not racing for the series title at the time. Drivers who have won races only need to finish 20th or better in the regular season to make the postseason, but Chastain now has a long way to climb.

NASCAR announced in February that thorough post-race inspections would take place at the track instead of midweek at the sanctioning body’s research and development center outside of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Winning teams found in violation of the rules in previous seasons were penalized with post-race fines, point deductions and/or suspensions. But drivers didn’t have victories taken away from them until Chastain was stripped of the victory.

Chastain said in the radio interview he let NASCAR’s decision Sunday bother him for “about an hour” before he shifted his focus to this weekend’s races at Sonoma Raceway.

“I’m not letting this get us down because we have such a good program here at Niece Motorsports,” Chastain said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Crew members lift Martin Truex Jr.'s car to change a flat tire during a NASCAR Cup Series auto ...
Martin Truex Jr. overcomes early problems to win Coca-Cola 600
By Pete Iacobelli The Associated Press

Martin Truex Jr. overcame an early flat tire after hitting the wall, then survived a wild restart five laps from the end Sunday night to win the Coca-Cola 600 for the second time in four seasons.

Ed Carpenter leads a group of cars into turn one during the final practice session for the Indi ...
Rain threatens Indianapolis 500
By Dave Skretta The Associated Press

The forecast for Sunday calls for an 80 to 90 percent chance of rain, with thunderstorms expected throughout the day.

Simon Pagenaud, of France, follows Santino Ferrucci into turn one during practice for the India ...
Indianapolis 500 to offer fans measles vaccine at race

IndyCar medical director Geoffrey Billows said Thursday a “very limited supply” of vaccines will be available at the medical building near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway museum.

In a Feb. 17, 2019, file photo, William Byron (24) and Alex Bowman (88) lead the field to start ...
NASCAR makes $2B deal with ISC, will gain 12 tracks
The Associated Press

NASCAR announced a $2 billion merger agreement with International Speedway Corp. on Wednesday, an aggressive move to gain control of key racetracks.

Marco Andretti drives through turn one during practice for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto ra ...
Owners split on guaranteed spots in Indy 500
By Jenna Fryer The Associated Press

Roger Penske supports guarantees for the 20-something cars that run all 17 of the IndyCar races, even if it’s a slap at tradition.