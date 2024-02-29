NASCAR Hauler Parade taking over Las Vegas Strip Thursday night

The fan-favorite NASCAR Hauler Parade is set to make its way down the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday night.

NASCAR Cup Series haulers parade down the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

According to a news release, as part of the annual experience, race fans will have a chance to see their favorite NASCAR Cup Series haulers as they parade down Las Vegas Boulevard beginning at 6 p.m.

Kicking off Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s spring NASCAR Weekend, organizers say the haulers will stage at the South Point Hotel Casino & Spa earlier in the day.

The parade will start in front of the Luxor Hotel & Casino and proceed north to Sahara Avenue. The haulers will then turn left on Sahara before moving to Interstate 15 and making their way to the speedway.

Upon reaching the speedway, organizers say the haulers will make their way down Speedway Boulevard and Checkered Flag Road before entering the garage area via the infield tunnel.

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway spring NASCAR Weekend will get underway with the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on Friday, March 1, followed by The LiUNA NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, March 2. The weekend festivities wrap up on Sunday with the Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube NASCAR Cup Series race.