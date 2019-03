Kyle Busch is back in Victory Lane in at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after winning the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Strat 200 on Friday, March 1, 2019. (LVMS Facebook)

Saturday’s racing action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is on hold due to rain, according to a post on the speedway’s Facebook page.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice originally scheduled for 8:30 a.m. has been canceled, and the rest of the schedule will be updated as soon as possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.