7 dining pit stops on the way to Las Vegas Motor Speedway

These spots offer a convenient pit stop (or something longer) when you’re traveling along Interstate 15 or Las Vegas Boulevard North to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for NASCAR weekend. The list begins with a restaurant in downtown Vegas and proceeds north from there. The green flag is out for flavor.

Salvadoreno Restaurant, 720 N. Main St., 702-385-3600. You’ll want to try the pupusas, a national dish of El Salvador, featuring thick corn tortillas variously stuffed with loroco flower buds, cheese, beans, shrimp, chicken and pork. There’s also a rice flour version. Plates, like chicken in cream or shredded beef, come with salad, rice, beans and tortillas.

Tacos y Hot Dogs Sonora, 2560 Las Vegas Blvd. North, facebook.com/tacosyhotdogssonora. Sonoran hot dogs originated in the Mexican state of Sonora. The dogs are wrapped in bacon; nestled in a pillowy roll; brightened with onions, tomatoes and condiments; and finished with toppings like chili, cheese, bacon and steak. Tacos? Look for shrimp and quesabirria.

Teriyaki Boy, 2315 E. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 120, teriyakiboyusa.com. This locally owned restaurant has four locations in Vegas. The Boy brings the bowls. There are teriyaki or yakisoba bowls with vegetables, salmon, shrimp, chicken and steak; salads with the same proteins; and signature bowls like spicy Korean barbecue steak. Boba drinks come in many flavors.

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina y Casino, 3227 Civic Center Drive, ojoslocos.com. Ojos Locos’ reclaimed wood and corrugated tin roofs recall Mexican beach bars and provide a backdrop for tequilas, ceviche and elote, street tacos, roast chicken and tilapia a la Mexicana.

Hoops Food & Spirits, 4224 N. Pecos Road, 702-643-6766. Bar food stars at this low-key neighborhood place with pool, bar top gaming and sports on TV. Graze among the chicken wings, nachos, sandwiches and burgers paired with a cold one. Hoops is open 24/7.

Smoking Pig BBQ, 4379 Las Vegas Blvd. North, smokingpigbbq.net/las-vegas. Smoking Pig also has three stores in the San Francisco Bay Area, where it was founded by a local couple. The menu runs to quarter- and half-racks of ribs with sides, pulled pork and beef brisket meals, hot links and rib tips, chili, sandwiches and burgers. And an Angus beef brisket salad.

Narong’s Thai Kitchen, 4889 E. Craig Road, Suite A, 702-643-3440. Brick, flowers and Thai art garnishing the walls create a cozy space. Some menu highlights are roast duck noodle soup, crab fried rice, spicy catfish and barbecue pork jabbed with lemongrass.

