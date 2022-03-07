60°F
Alex Bowman wins Pennzoil 400 NASCAR race at LVMS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2022 - 4:25 pm
 
Updated March 6, 2022 - 4:34 pm
NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (14) leads the pack during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup S ...
NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (14) leads the pack during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) leads the pack during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Ser ...
NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) leads the pack during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Katelynn Marino, from San Diego, Calif., waves her racing flag during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR C ...
Katelynn Marino, from San Diego, Calif., waves her racing flag during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Heritage Flight members perform a fly over before the start of the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Seri ...
Heritage Flight members perform a fly over before the start of the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Pit crews work on NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Cindric’s car during the Pennzoil 400 ...
Pit crews work on NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Cindric’s car during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas native and NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch (45) competes in the Pennzoil 400 NASC ...
Las Vegas native and NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch (45) competes in the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Fans cheer during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vega ...
Fans cheer during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Drivers compete in the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Veg ...
Drivers compete in the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Fans make their way to the Neon Garage during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday ...
Fans make their way to the Neon Garage during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. (19) leads the pack during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cu ...
NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. (19) leads the pack during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Drivers compete in the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Veg ...
Drivers compete in the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (18) is announced before the start of the Pennzoil 400 NASC ...
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (18) is announced before the start of the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick (8) leads the pack during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Se ...
NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick (8) leads the pack during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Fans watch the start of the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at La ...
Fans watch the start of the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
People file into Las Vegas Motor Speedway during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sat ...
People file into Las Vegas Motor Speedway during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas native and NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch (45) leads the pack during the Pennzoi ...
Las Vegas native and NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch (45) leads the pack during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Drivers compete in the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Veg ...
Drivers compete in the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Drivers stand by their cars before the start of the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sund ...
Drivers stand by their cars before the start of the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
People file into Las Vegas Motor Speedway during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sat ...
People file into Las Vegas Motor Speedway during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Drivers compete in the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Veg ...
Drivers compete in the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Drivers compete in the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Veg ...
Drivers compete in the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Drivers compete in the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Veg ...
Drivers compete in the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Alex Bowman passed teammate Kyle Larson in a battle to the checkered flag to win Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 NASCAR race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Ross Chastain, Las Vegas’ Kyle Busch and William Byron rounded out the top five.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

