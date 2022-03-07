Alex Bowman wins Pennzoil 400 NASCAR race at LVMS
Alex Bowman passed teammate Kyle Larson in a battle to the checkered flag to win Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 NASCAR race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Ross Chastain, Las Vegas’ Kyle Busch and William Byron rounded out the top five.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
