Alex Bowman wins Pennzoil 400 NASCAR race at LVMS

Alex Bowman passed teammate Kyle Larson in a battle to the checkered flag to win Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 NASCAR race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (14) leads the pack during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) leads the pack during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Katelynn Marino, from San Diego, Calif., waves her racing flag during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Heritage Flight members perform a fly over before the start of the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Pit crews work on NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Cindric’s car during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas native and NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch (45) competes in the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans cheer during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Drivers compete in the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans make their way to the Neon Garage during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. (19) leads the pack during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Drivers compete in the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (18) is announced before the start of the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick (8) leads the pack during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans watch the start of the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

People file into Las Vegas Motor Speedway during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas native and NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch (45) leads the pack during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Drivers compete in the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Drivers stand by their cars before the start of the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

People file into Las Vegas Motor Speedway during the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Drivers compete in the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Drivers compete in the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Drivers compete in the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Ross Chastain, Las Vegas’ Kyle Busch and William Byron rounded out the top five.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

