Busch brothers involved in big Daytona 500 crash

CORRECTS TO 14TH LAP, NOT 13TH AS ORIGINALLY SENT - Cars collide on the 14th lap during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Both Busch brothers of Las Vegas were involved in a major crash in the opening laps at the Daytona 500 before heavy rain fell, putting NASCAR’s marquee and season opening race under a long rain delay.

The race was just 14 laps old when Christopher Bell’s car nudged another driven by Aric Almirola just behind the leaders. A huge pileup ensued involving 16 cars.

Kyle Busch was running just behind Bell before the wreck occurred. Kurt Busch’s car sustained significant damage in the crash, and it was not immediately clear if it could be repaired for the restart, provided there is one.

Many fans took to social media to accuse Kyle Busch of bump-drafting fellow Toyota driver Bell and touching off the crash in which several front-running cars appeared to be wrecked beyond repair.

Busch, the two-time series champion who is seeking his first Daytona 500 victory, was having none of it.

“One thing that is always too stupid to do … read Twitter mentions,” he wrote on his own account as drivers continued to wait for the rain to stop, skies to clear and the track to dry. He added that some fans see what they want to see rather than reality where he is involved.

Kurt Busch was the subject of a video put out by his sponsor Monster energy drink before the race that suggested he may be considering retiring at the end of the season. But retirement seemed to be the farthest thing from his mind just before the drivers started their engines.

“This is it. This is THE race. I love this feeling — butterflies, excitement, adrenaline,” he wrote on social media before the big one on the backstretch.

