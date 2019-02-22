Cassadee Pope, Tenors of Rock to perform at Las Vegas NASCAR weekend

Cassadee Pope walks the red carpet at the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards Sunday, April 3, 2016, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @rookie__rae

Country artist Cassadee Pope will perform the national anthem before the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube on March 3 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Season 3 winner of “The Voice” released her second album, “Stages,” this month and will begin a 29-show national tour on March 9, according to an LVMS news release.

Las Vegas Strip headliners Tenors of Rock are scheduled to join Pope as part of the race day festivities, including performing the pre-race concert before driver introductions at 11:50 a.m.

The U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform a flyover at the race. The squadron recently had flyovers at Super Bowl LII and the Daytona 500.

Grand marshals of the race are NHRA stars Matt Hagan and Leah Pritchett.

NASCAR Weekend officially starts March 1 with the Strat Qualifying and the Strat 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race. The weekend concludes with the Pennzoil 400 on March 3.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.