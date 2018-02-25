Cool conditions forecast for NASCAR tripleheader in Las Vegas

Let’s race three.
But bring a jacket, NASCAR fans.
Baseball Hall of Famer Ernie Banks would have liked Pennzoil 400 Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Instead of “Let’s play two,” which is what the Chicago Cubs legend would say whenever the weather was conducive to playing doubleheaders, LVMS will host a NASCAR tripleheader starting Friday.
It is expected to be cooler than usual out at the track.
It will be the Truck Series on Friday night, the Xfinity Series on Saturday afternoon, the Cup Series on Sunday afternoon. The weather is expected to be brisk, breezy and dry. The forecast for dry conditions should please NASCAR fans who waited out a 2½-hour rain delay before Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
The Las Vegas racing forecast is for a 10 percent chance of rain Friday for Cup Series qualifying and the Truck Series race. The possibility of rain shrinks to 5 percent on Saturday and Sunday. Highs only in the upper 50s are predicted all three days, with wind gusts of 25 mph Friday.
This will be the first of two NASCAR tripleheaders at LVMS, as the 1.5-mile trioval also will host the first race of the 2018 playoffs. The inaugural South Point 400 is set Sept. 16, capping another Truck, Xfinity, Cup Series tripleheader.
Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.
PENNZOIL 400 SCHEDULE
Thursday
2 p.m. — Ticket gates open (no Neon Garage access)
2:05-2:55 p.m. — Truck Series first practice
4:05-4:55 p.m. — Truck Series final practice
6-7 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series Hauler Parade (Las Vegas Welcome sign)
6 p.m. — Speedway Children’s Charities Driver & Memorabilia Auction (Sam’s Town)
Friday
10 a.m. — Ticket gates, Neon Garage and VIP suites open
11-11:55 a.m. — Cup Series first practice
12:05-12:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series first practice
1-1:45 p.m. — Truck Series autograph session (Neon Garage)
2:05-2:50 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice
3:05 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (single vehicle, two rounds)
4:15 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (multivehicle, three rounds)
5:30 p.m. — Truck Series driver introductions
6 p.m. — Stratosphere 200 Truck Series race (134 laps, 201 miles)
Saturday
8 a.m. — Ticket gates, Neon Garage and VIP suites open
9-9:50 a.m. — Cup Series second practice
10:05 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (multivehicle, three rounds)
11:35 a.m.-12:20 p.m. — Cup Series final practice
12:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series driver introductions
1 p.m. — Boyd Gaming 300 Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 300 miles)
4:30 p.m. — Neon Garage closes
5:30 p.m. — Speedway Children’s Charities rides
Sunday
7 a.m. — Ticket gates, Neon Garage and VIP suites open
9-10 a.m. — Speedway Children’s Charities Track Walk
10:30 a.m. — Flag stand gate opens for prerace pass on front stretch
10:30 a.m. — Cup Series driver and crew chief meeting (Neon Garage)
11:50 a.m. — Cup Series driver introductions
12:30 p.m. — Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube Cup Series race (267 laps, 400 miles)
5:30 p.m.—Neon Garage closes
*All times are Pacific, and schedule is subject to change.