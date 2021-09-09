Dana White named grand marshal of South Point 400

UFC president Dana White speaks during a press conference at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

UFC President Dana White will give the command to start engines as grand marshal of the Sept. 26 South Point 400 NASCAR playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Country music recording artist Matt Stell and comedian Jim Breuer also will be part of the prerace ceremonies. Stell, one of country music’s top new acts, is touring with Toby Keith, Miranda Lambert and Old Dominion. Breuer, a former “Saturday Night Live” cast member, will preside over driver introductions.

The South Point 400 will cap four days of racing at LVMS. The weekend gets underway Thursday, Sept. 23, with the Star Nursery 150 for the ARCA Menards Series West at the Bullring, followed by the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Truck Series race Friday and the Alsco 302 Xfinity Series race Saturday on the 1.5-mile oval.

For tickets, call 1-800-644-4444 or visit www.lvms.com.

