Denny Hamlin wins South Point 400 NASCAR playoff race

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2021 - 7:11 pm
 

Denny Hamlin won the South Point 400 NASCAR playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday.

Chase Elliott finished second, about a half-second behind. Las Vegas’ Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

