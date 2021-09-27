Denny Hamlin wins South Point 400 NASCAR playoff race

Denny Hamlin races to victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and clinches a berth in next playoff round.

Denny Hamlin won the South Point 400 NASCAR playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday.

Chase Elliott finished second, about a half-second behind. Las Vegas’ Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.