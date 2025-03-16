73°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
NASCAR

Driver gets 1st NASCAR Cup Series win at Pennzoil 400 at LVMS

Drivers round the track as they prepare for the start of the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series rac ...
Drivers round the track as they prepare for the start of the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
The pit crew for Justin Allgaier (7) douses each other with water after he crosses the finish l ...
NASCAR notes: Las Vegan looks to end drought; tight Xfinity finish — PHOTOS
Christopher Bell (20) takes a lap during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas ...
NASCAR driver going for rare feat Sunday in Las Vegas
Rain clouds build up over the track and beyond during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Ecosave ...
Heim battles rain stoppages, wins Las Vegas NASCAR truck race — PHOTOS
Chase Elliott waves during driver introductions before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Dayt ...
‘It all starts now’: Chase Elliott seeks strong run at Pennzoil 400
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 16, 2025 - 3:59 pm
 
Updated March 16, 2025 - 4:03 pm

Josh Berry earned his first NASCAR Cup Series race victory by winning the Pennzoil 400 Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, driving the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford.

Daniel Suarez finished second, 1.358 seconds behind Berry, and Ryan Preece was third. Berry led 18 laps.

The race set a new track record for most lead changes (32) in a Cup Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES