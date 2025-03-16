Driver gets 1st NASCAR Cup Series win at Pennzoil 400 at LVMS

Josh Berry won the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for his first win in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Drivers round the track as they prepare for the start of the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Las Vegas.

Josh Berry earned his first NASCAR Cup Series race victory by winning the Pennzoil 400 Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, driving the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford.

Daniel Suarez finished second, 1.358 seconds behind Berry, and Ryan Preece was third. Berry led 18 laps.

The race set a new track record for most lead changes (32) in a Cup Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

