Driver gets 1st NASCAR Cup Series win at Pennzoil 400 at LVMS
Josh Berry won the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for his first win in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Josh Berry earned his first NASCAR Cup Series race victory by winning the Pennzoil 400 Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, driving the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford.
Daniel Suarez finished second, 1.358 seconds behind Berry, and Ryan Preece was third. Berry led 18 laps.
The race set a new track record for most lead changes (32) in a Cup Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
