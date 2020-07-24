103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
NASCAR

Former LVMS president, NASCAR track owner Bob Bahre dies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2020 - 4:35 pm
 

Bob Bahre, who was instrumental in bringing NASCAR to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, has died. He was 93.

The automotive enthusiast and his son, Gary, also once owned and operated New Hampshire Motor Speedway. They were hired by LVMS founder Richie Clyne in 1997 to manage the track and facilitate the arrival of NASCAR in Las Vegas.

“What I’ll remember most about Bob Bahre will be his character — understated yet charming,” said Speedway Motor Sports president and CEO Marcus Smith, whose father, Bruton, purchased LVMS in December 1998. “I always enjoyed our conversations. He was very generous to people in the motorsports industry and to the New England communities where he did business.”

Bob Bahre was responsible for redeveloping Bryar Motorsports Park and reopening it as New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 1990. The connection between Bahre and Las Vegas also was partly responsible for his family getting into the casino business in Oxford, Maine, where he had once owned a dirt track.

He said the first time he had set foot in a casino was when he and Gary ran LVMS.

The local speedway was able to secure its fall NASCAR Cup Series race by moving it from New Hampshire in 2018, although the Bahres were not involved in that transaction after selling NHMS to Bruton Smith before the 2008 racing season.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas takes steps on coronavirus amid reported warning from White House
Las Vegas takes steps on coronavirus amid reported warning from White House
2
Man drowns in Bellagio fountains
Man drowns in Bellagio fountains
3
Winners of $269K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas can’t hide smiles
Winners of $269K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas can’t hide smiles
4
Wynn Resorts furloughing workers, cutting back midweek operations
Wynn Resorts furloughing workers, cutting back midweek operations
5
CARTOON: Trump relieving Dr. Fauci
CARTOON: Trump relieving Dr. Fauci
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Trump lashes out at NASCAR, Wallace over flag, rope
By Jill Colvin The Associated Press

President Donald Trump on Monday went after NASCAR’s only Black driver, Bubba Wallace, and criticized its decision to ban the Confederate flag.

Kevin Harvick celebrates in the winners circle after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at ...
Harvick takes first of two NASCAR Cup races at Pocono
By Dan Gelston The Associated Press

Kevin Harvick won the first of two NASCAR Cup races this weekend at Pocono and will start 20th on Sunday with the field set by inverting the lead-lap finishers.