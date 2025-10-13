71°F
Hamlin passes teammate late to win South Point 400 at LVMS

Driver Denny Hamlin makes his way to driver introductions before the start of the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2025 - 5:35 pm
 
Updated October 12, 2025 - 5:38 pm

Denny Hamlin won the South Point 400 on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the first race of the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

It’s Hamlin’s 60th Cup Series win. The victory locks Hamlin into the Championship 4. He is eligible to race for the Cup Series title on Nov. 2 at Phoenix.

Hamlin passed Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe with four laps to go. Hamlin started first and only led nine laps.

Kyle Larson finished second and Briscoe finished third.

There were two cautions in the last 31 laps. There was one caution for an on-track incident in the first 236 laps.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

