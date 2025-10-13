Hamlin passes teammate late to win South Point 400 at LVMS

Denny Hamlin won the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday in the first race of the Round of 8 in the playoffs.

Driver Denny Hamlin makes his way to driver introductions before the start of the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

It’s Hamlin’s 60th Cup Series win. The victory locks Hamlin into the Championship 4. He is eligible to race for the Cup Series title on Nov. 2 at Phoenix.

Hamlin passed Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe with four laps to go. Hamlin started first and only led nine laps.

Kyle Larson finished second and Briscoe finished third.

There were two cautions in the last 31 laps. There was one caution for an on-track incident in the first 236 laps.

