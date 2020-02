Here are NASCAR driver appearances in Las Vegas this week

NASCAR fans will have plenty of access to drivers during Pennzoil 400 week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch gives autographs to fans before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

Kyle Busch signs an autograph for a fan as he walks back to the garage area during practice for Sunday's NASCAR Sprint Cup auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Drivers’ appearances during Pennzoil 400 week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

THURSDAY

5 p.m.: Martin Truex Jr. – Autograph session at Bass Pro Shops (8200 Dean Martin Dr.)

5:30-6:30 p.m.: On-track drivers’ autograph session at The Bullring (race ticket required) — Kyle Busch and ARCA Menards and Open Comp drivers

FRIDAY

Noon-12:45 p.m.: Strat 200 Truck Series drivers’ autograph session – Neon Garage (pass required)

3 p.m.: Kurt Busch – Neon Garage stage (pass required)

3:30 p.m.: Kurt Busch – Speedway Children’s Charities Memorabilia Auction (Draft Bar, entry fee required)

3:30 p.m.: Christopher Bell – Neon Garage stage (pass required)

SATURDAY

10:30 a.m.: Brad Keselowski – Neon Garage stage (pass required)

10:30 a.m.

Christopher Bell – Turn 4 Turn Up

10:35 a.m.: Clint Bowyer – Fan Engagement Area

4:45 p.m. (approx.): Boyd Gaming 300 Winner – NASCAR Trackside Live in the Neon Garage (pass required)

6 p.m.: Corey LaJoie – Pole Position go-karts (4175 S. Arville St.)

SUNDAY

9 a.m.: Tyler Reddick – NASCAR Trackside Live in the Neon Garage (pass required)

9:15 a.m.: Corey LaJoie – NASCAR Trackside Live in the Neon Garage (pass required)

9:15 a.m.: Clint Bowyer – Turn 4 Turn Up

9:45 a.m.: Austin Dillon – NASCAR Trackside Live in the Neon Garage (pass required)

10:30 a.m.: Pennzoil 400 NCS Driver and Crew Chief Meeting – Neon Garage (pass required)

