Here are the driver appearances for this week’s NASCAR races

By Ron Kantowski Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2018 - 5:24 pm
 

DRIVER APPEARANCES

A list of driver appearances for NASCAR’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Wednesday

6:30-7:30 p.m.— Kurt Busch, Spencer Gallagher and Noah Gragson at Las Vegas Ultimate Sports Weekend Pep Rally (Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena)

Thursday

6 p.m.—Ty Dillon and Jeffrey Earnhardt at Speedway Children’s Charities Driver and Memorabilia Auction (Sam’s Town)

7 p.m.—Martin Truex Jr. at Bass Pro Shops (8200 Dean Martin Drive, Las Vegas)

7-8 p.m.—Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon, Ryan Newman, Brendan Gaughan, Daniel Hemric and Matt Tifft at South Point (Grandview Lounge)

Friday

12:45 p.m.—Martin Truex Jr. at mural unveiling (LVMS concourse, near Section 2)

1-1:45 p.m.—NASCAR Truck Series Driver Autograph Session at Neon Garage, LVMS infield

3 p.m.—Chase Elliot at Neon Garage stage, LVMS infield

3:30 p.m.—Alex Bowman at Neon Garage stage, LVMS infield

Saturday

9:15 a.m.— Daniel Hemric at South Point booth, LVMS Fan Engagement Area

10:30 a.m.—Bubba Wallace at Neon Garage stage, LVMS infield

Time TBD—Brad Keselowski at Neon Garage stage, LVMS infield

11:30 a.m.— NHRA stars Antron Brown, Matt Hagan and Leah Pritchett autograph session at Pennzoil Nation, LVMS Fan Engagement Area

3:30-5 p.m.—Chase Elliott at Hooters Casino Hotel (Tropicana Ave.)

5:15 p.m.—Boyd Gaming 300 winner at NASCAR.com Trackside Live stage, LVMS Fan Engagement Area

7 p.m.—Ryan Blaney at Aliante Casino (Access Showroom)

Sunday

9 a.m.—Joey Logano and NHRA stars Antron Brown, Matt Hagan and Leah Pritchett at NASCAR.com Trackside Live stage, LVMS Fan Engagement Area

9 a.m.—Brendan Gaughan at South Point booth, LVMS Fan Engagement Area

9:30 a.m.—Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse at NASCAR.com Trackside Live stage, LVMS Fan Engagement Area

10:30 a.m.—Cup Series drivers and crew chief meeting (Neon Garage)

*This list is subject to frequent changes, so keep checking back. All times are Pacific Time.

