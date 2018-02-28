Here are the driver appearances for this week’s NASCAR races

A list of driver appearances for NASCAR’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch, left, and Kurt Busch, right, greet fans as they are introduced before the NASCAR Daytona 500 Cup series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Kurt Busch climbs in his car at practice for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

DRIVER APPEARANCES

Wednesday

6:30-7:30 p.m.— Kurt Busch, Spencer Gallagher and Noah Gragson at Las Vegas Ultimate Sports Weekend Pep Rally (Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena)

Thursday

6 p.m.—Ty Dillon and Jeffrey Earnhardt at Speedway Children’s Charities Driver and Memorabilia Auction (Sam’s Town)

7 p.m.—Martin Truex Jr. at Bass Pro Shops (8200 Dean Martin Drive, Las Vegas)

7-8 p.m.—Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon, Ryan Newman, Brendan Gaughan, Daniel Hemric and Matt Tifft at South Point (Grandview Lounge)

Friday

12:45 p.m.—Martin Truex Jr. at mural unveiling (LVMS concourse, near Section 2)

1-1:45 p.m.—NASCAR Truck Series Driver Autograph Session at Neon Garage, LVMS infield

3 p.m.—Chase Elliot at Neon Garage stage, LVMS infield

3:30 p.m.—Alex Bowman at Neon Garage stage, LVMS infield

Saturday

9:15 a.m.— Daniel Hemric at South Point booth, LVMS Fan Engagement Area

10:30 a.m.—Bubba Wallace at Neon Garage stage, LVMS infield

Time TBD—Brad Keselowski at Neon Garage stage, LVMS infield

11:30 a.m.— NHRA stars Antron Brown, Matt Hagan and Leah Pritchett autograph session at Pennzoil Nation, LVMS Fan Engagement Area

3:30-5 p.m.—Chase Elliott at Hooters Casino Hotel (Tropicana Ave.)

5:15 p.m.—Boyd Gaming 300 winner at NASCAR.com Trackside Live stage, LVMS Fan Engagement Area

7 p.m.—Ryan Blaney at Aliante Casino (Access Showroom)

Sunday

9 a.m.—Joey Logano and NHRA stars Antron Brown, Matt Hagan and Leah Pritchett at NASCAR.com Trackside Live stage, LVMS Fan Engagement Area

9 a.m.—Brendan Gaughan at South Point booth, LVMS Fan Engagement Area

9:30 a.m.—Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse at NASCAR.com Trackside Live stage, LVMS Fan Engagement Area

10:30 a.m.—Cup Series drivers and crew chief meeting (Neon Garage)

*This list is subject to frequent changes, so keep checking back. All times are Pacific Time.