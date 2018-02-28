Here are the driver appearances for this week’s NASCAR races

DRIVER APPEARANCES
A list of driver appearances for NASCAR’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
Wednesday
6:30-7:30 p.m.— Kurt Busch, Spencer Gallagher and Noah Gragson at Las Vegas Ultimate Sports Weekend Pep Rally (Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena)
Thursday
6 p.m.—Ty Dillon and Jeffrey Earnhardt at Speedway Children’s Charities Driver and Memorabilia Auction (Sam’s Town)
7 p.m.—Martin Truex Jr. at Bass Pro Shops (8200 Dean Martin Drive, Las Vegas)
7-8 p.m.—Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon, Ryan Newman, Brendan Gaughan, Daniel Hemric and Matt Tifft at South Point (Grandview Lounge)
Friday
12:45 p.m.—Martin Truex Jr. at mural unveiling (LVMS concourse, near Section 2)
1-1:45 p.m.—NASCAR Truck Series Driver Autograph Session at Neon Garage, LVMS infield
3 p.m.—Chase Elliot at Neon Garage stage, LVMS infield
3:30 p.m.—Alex Bowman at Neon Garage stage, LVMS infield
Saturday
9:15 a.m.— Daniel Hemric at South Point booth, LVMS Fan Engagement Area
10:30 a.m.—Bubba Wallace at Neon Garage stage, LVMS infield
Time TBD—Brad Keselowski at Neon Garage stage, LVMS infield
11:30 a.m.— NHRA stars Antron Brown, Matt Hagan and Leah Pritchett autograph session at Pennzoil Nation, LVMS Fan Engagement Area
3:30-5 p.m.—Chase Elliott at Hooters Casino Hotel (Tropicana Ave.)
5:15 p.m.—Boyd Gaming 300 winner at NASCAR.com Trackside Live stage, LVMS Fan Engagement Area
7 p.m.—Ryan Blaney at Aliante Casino (Access Showroom)
Sunday
9 a.m.—Joey Logano and NHRA stars Antron Brown, Matt Hagan and Leah Pritchett at NASCAR.com Trackside Live stage, LVMS Fan Engagement Area
9 a.m.—Brendan Gaughan at South Point booth, LVMS Fan Engagement Area
9:30 a.m.—Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse at NASCAR.com Trackside Live stage, LVMS Fan Engagement Area
10:30 a.m.—Cup Series drivers and crew chief meeting (Neon Garage)
*This list is subject to frequent changes, so keep checking back. All times are Pacific Time.