The inaugural South Point 400 raced around Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. It was the first time NASCAR had visited the speedway twice in the same year.

The inaugural South Point 400 raced around Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. It was the first time NASCAR had visited the speedway twice in the same year.

An estimated 45,000 watched Brad Keselowski win the race.

