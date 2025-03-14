‘It all starts now’: Chase Elliott seeks strong run at Pennzoil 400

Chase Elliott said there’s a greater emphasis on Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway because it’s one of the first traditional tracks on the schedule.

It appeared that NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott was emerging as a serious contender to win his second series title last year.

Then the fall race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway happened.

Elliott was caught in an early wreck and finished 33rd in the first race in the Round of 8 of the playoffs. It was his only finish outside of the top 10 in the final five races, but Elliott failed to qualify for the Championship 4 to be eligible to race for the title.

“I thought we were starting to do a really good job of that toward the end of last season with our efforts and leading some laps in the closing weeks when everybody was at their best,” Elliott said. “We were a little too late to the party unfortunately.”

The Cup Series will hit the track Saturday at LVMS for practice and qualifying for the Pennzoil 400. Practice is scheduled for 10:35 a.m., and the 36-car field will qualify at 11:40.

The green flag for the Pennzoil 400 is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Likes start to season

Elliott, 29, is optimistic about his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team carrying its late-season momentum into 2025. He said it starts with a strong Saturday.

“We just need to keep putting ourselves in good positions, leading laps and having opportunities inside those front two or three rows at the end of races to be able to win,” Elliott said. “A lot of that starts on Saturday, positioning yourself well.”

Elliott, the 2020 series champion, was the first Cup Series driver to celebrate a win this year. He won The Clash, a preseason exhibition race, in February at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He is fifth in the point standings with two top-10 finishes and an average finish of 12.3.

“I’ve been really happy with our start to the year,” Elliott said. “Overall, we’ve had good performances, not necessarily good results, but been really happy with our performance as a team and our pace with our cars and overall execution.”

The beginning of the season has featured several nontraditional tracks, with superspeedway drafting tracks at Daytona and Atlanta and a road course at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Elliott said now with more intermediate tracks, similar to the 1½-mile tracks like Las Vegas, teams will get a better look at how they stack up.

“You’ll be able to give yourself a true grade on where you stack up, how things are going, what your strong suits are, if you have any, where your weak spots are and go from there,” he said.

Thinking ahead

Las Vegas will appear again in the playoffs in the first race of the Round of 8 on Oct. 12.

Elliott said there are plenty of things teams can take from the spring race and apply to the fall race with the track having a lot of grip despite being an older surface.

The Dawsonville, Georgia, native added that with how “intense” the regular season has been, drivers have to be more aggressive in trying to get wins and rack up points to help position themselves to race for a title.

“You always try to have a little bit in the tank for the last 10 (races), but we’re in a world from a competition standpoint now where you really have to start at race one taking advantage of opportunities,” Elliott said. “Those things are going to add up if you’re able to capitalize on it.”

Up next

What: NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400

When: 12:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

TV/radio: FS1; KXNT-AM (840)

Favorite: Kyle Larson +350

Schedule of events

Pennzoil 400 schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Schedule is subject to change:

Saturday

8 a.m. — Ticket gates, Neon Garage and VIP suites open

10:35 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series practice

11:40 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

1:30 p.m. — The LiUNA NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps)

6:30 p.m. — High Limit Racing Series (at LVMS dirt track)

Sunday

8 a.m. — Ticket gates, Neon Garage and VIP suites open

8 a.m. — Speedway Children's Charities live auction in the Draft Bar

10:15 a.m. — Pre-Race Track Pass access open (front-stretch, pass required)

11:40 a.m. — The Drivers Meeting (Neon Garage, pass required)

11:50 a.m. — Drivers red carpet walk (infield/front-stretch)

12:05 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions

12:30 p.m. — Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (267 laps)