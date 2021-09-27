92°F
NASCAR

Joey Gase released from hospital after LVMS crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2021 - 3:39 pm
 
NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Gase (15) drives during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Las ...
NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Gase (15) drives during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. Gase crashed during the race and was taken to a local hospital. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

NASCAR driver Joey Gase has been released from the hospital after suffering a hard crash during Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Gase lost control of his car early during the race’s second stage when his left rear wheel came off as he entered Turn 2. The car briefly got airborne before slamming into the wall. Gase was able to walk to the ambulance but was taken to an unspecified Las Vegas-area hospital for evaluation.

His team issued the following statement late Sunday night:

“This evening at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Joey was in a scary wreck when a parts failure caused his left rear wheel to come off which led him to make heavy contact with the wall and go airborne. The medical staff at the track decided to take the precautionary measures to have Joey further evaluated at the hospital. He has been released from the hospital and will be further evaluated in Charlotte.

“Joey would like to thank the medical staff for taking great care of him and everyone for the prayers and ongoing support.”

The 28-year-old native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, competes part time in the Cup Series. His No. 15 Rick Ware Racing entry was sponsored by Nevada Donor Network in Sunday’s race and adorned with the names of five local organ donors — Elizabeth Hammond, Cameron Parker, LaShauna Matthews, Michael Santella and Michael Starling — who have donated organs that helped save lives.

Gase’s mother, Mary, died after suffering a brain aneurysm in 2011 and her donated organs helped save the lives of 66 people, according to the race team.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

