Joey Logano wins Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 23, 2020 - 3:55 pm
 

Joey Logano held onto the lead on a restart with two laps to go and cruised to victory in the NASCAR Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

It was Logano’s second consecutive win at the spring LVMS race. He won under the yellow flag after several cars collided on the white flag lap.

Matt DiBenedetto finished second.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

