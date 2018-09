Kasey Kahne to sit out of Indy 400 due to dehydration issues

Kasey Kahne will not defend his Brickyard 400 victory because of dehydration issues that have given him an elevated heart rate while he’s driving.

Kasey Kahne (5) celebrates winning the NASCAR Brickyard 400 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis on July 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Regan Smith will drive the No. 95 Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Kahne said Friday he’s not sure when he can race again, and he’s scheduled to retire from NASCAR competition at the end of this season.

Kahne said he felt so poorly he should not have been driving the final 100 laps of last week’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

He said he’s suffered from heat exhaustion in a handful of races dating back to last season and including his victory at Indy. Kahne has difficulty staying hydrated, controlling his body temperature and his heart rate.