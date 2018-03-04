Kevin Harvick dominates Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas

Freaky fast.
Taking his cue from the sandwich shop sponsor signage on his No. 4 Ford, Kevin Harvick led a track record 214 laps en route to a convincing victory in Sunday’s NASCAR Pennzoil 400 in front of an estimated crowd of 65,000 spectators at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Harvick swept the three race stages, duplicating the dominance of 2017 LVMS winner Martin Truex Jr. It was the 39th Cup and 100th touring series victory of Harvick’s NASCAR career, as the 42-year-old Californian joined Richard Petty, Las Vegan Kyle Busch and David Pearson on that exclusive list.
“It’s been a lot of years accumulated with a lot of great race teams,” said the 2014 Cup Series champion who followed up a victory at Atlanta with his second win on the 1.5-mile LVMS oval. “When you tag that triple-digit number to it … it’s been fun.”
It was anything but fun trying to catch Harvick and the Stewart-Haas team Sunday. Busch finished second, 2.9 seconds behind the new season points leader, but never mustered a serious challenge to Harvick. Kyle Larson, Truex Jr. and pole-sitter Ryan Blaney completed the top 5.
