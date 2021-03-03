Kevin Harvick earns pole position start at LVMS

Kevin Harvick has been awarded the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kevin Harvick has been awarded the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. William Byron, winner of last week’s Cup Series race at Homestead, Florida, will start outside on the front row.

Las Vegas brothers Kurt and Kyle Busch will roll off seventh and 14th when the green flag falls at 12:30 p.m. Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Michael McDowell, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman and Brad Keselowski will round out the top 10 starters.

Because of COVID-19 protocols, NASCAR has canceled qualifying and practice at most of its 2021 races. Starting positions are determined by a formula that reflects a driver’s finishing position from the previous race, his car owner’s finishing position from the previous race, team owner points ranking and the fastest lap from the previous race.

Myatt Snider will start Saturday’s Alsco Xfinity Series race from the pole while Ben Rhodes was awared the No. 1 starting position for Friday night’s Bucked Up 200 Truck Series event. Those races will start at 1:30 p.m. (Xifinty) and 6 p.m. (trucks).

