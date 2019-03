Kevin Harvick during a Daytona 500 auto race practice Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Kevin Harvick posted a fast lap of 180.517 mph during Friday qualifying to earn the pole position for Sunday’s NASCAR Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The defending race champion will be joined on the front row by Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, who posted 180.457. Las Vegas natives Kyle and Kurt Busch will start third and 28th in the 36-car field.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.