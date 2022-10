Kurt Busch to retire as full-time NASCAR competitor

Kurt Busch, the 2004 Cup Series champion from Las Vegas, hasn’t raced since suffering a concussion in a July crash.

Kurt Busch waves to the crowd during driver introductions prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup series auto race in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Kurt Busch celebrates in victory lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Kurt Busch on pit road during driver introductions before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Kurt Busch, left, and Kyle Busch talk on pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Kurt Busch (1) waves to the crowed as he was introduced during the 4th Annual South Point 400 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Kurt Busch (1) waves to the crowed as he was introduced during the 4th Annual South Point 400 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Kurt Busch (1) and Erick Jones (43) race during the 4th Annual South Point 400 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, on Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Kurt Busch puts on his helmet before the start of a NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kurt Busch (1), of Las Vegas, wins a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Kurt Busch celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

NASCAR champion Kurt Busch announced his retirement from full-time competition during a news conference at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday morning.

The 2004 Cup Series champion hasn’t raced since suffering a concussion in a July crash at Pocono, Pennsylvania, that eliminated him from the NASCAR playoffs.

Busch, 44, won 34 races during a 23-year career in the marquee Cup Series, including the 2017 Daytona 500.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.