Kurt Busch wins South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas’ Kurt Busch inherited the lead after a series of late-race pit stops and held on to win the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in an overtime finish Sunday afternoon.

Kurt Busch (1), of Las Vegas, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the South Point 400 during the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

The Cup is displayed before the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race begins on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

The pit fire safety team gives the okay for the race to begin before the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Drivers round the track during the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. No fans were allowed to view the race because of COVID-19. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

The NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race goes on without spectators because of COVID-19 on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

A member of Michael McDowell's (34) pit crew checks tire pressure during the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

No practice.

No qualifying.

No spectators.

No problem for Kurt Busch at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday.

Las Vegas’ native son timed his last pit stop perfectly to move to the front of the field, then held off challengers on two late-race reserts to win the South Point 400 and end an 0-for-21 winless streak on his hometown track.

“This is what kids dream of when they grow up racing — you dream of winning at your hometown track,” said Busch, who held off second-place finisher Matt DiBenedetto and Denny Hamlin in a green-white-checker overtime finish. “For two decades, it’s kicked my butt. But tonight, I’m in awe.”

Denny Hamlin took the lead from Kyle Busch on a restart following the competition yellow flag on lap 27 and cruised away to win he first 80-lap race stage as the drivers waited for the sun to go down and the 1.5-mile oval to develop grip.

Hamlin dive-bombed past Busch and Logan and into the lead on the stage 2 restart but the win went to Chase Elliott. Logano, who won the spring race at LVMS, was forced to pit with a bad tire rub after he and Busch collided as a result of Hamlin’s bold move on turn 3.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.