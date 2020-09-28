85°F
NASCAR

Kurt Busch wins South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2020 - 7:29 pm
 

No practice.

No qualifying.

No spectators.

No problem for Kurt Busch at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday.

Las Vegas’ native son timed his last pit stop perfectly to move to the front of the field, then held off challengers on two late-race reserts to win the South Point 400 and end an 0-for-21 winless streak on his hometown track.

“This is what kids dream of when they grow up racing — you dream of winning at your hometown track,” said Busch, who held off second-place finisher Matt DiBenedetto and Denny Hamlin in a green-white-checker overtime finish. “For two decades, it’s kicked my butt. But tonight, I’m in awe.”

Denny Hamlin took the lead from Kyle Busch on a restart following the competition yellow flag on lap 27 and cruised away to win he first 80-lap race stage as the drivers waited for the sun to go down and the 1.5-mile oval to develop grip.

Hamlin dive-bombed past Busch and Logan and into the lead on the stage 2 restart but the win went to Chase Elliott. Logano, who won the spring race at LVMS, was forced to pit with a bad tire rub after he and Busch collided as a result of Hamlin’s bold move on turn 3.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

