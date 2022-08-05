81°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
NASCAR

Kyle Busch, family escape Mall of America shooting

August 5, 2022 - 7:58 am
 
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police hav ...
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police have said no victim was found and a suspect has fled, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Bloomington, Minn. Police in Minnesota confirm that gunshots were fired at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis, but say no victim has been found. (AP Photo/Trisha Ahmed)
Kyle Busch sits on pit wall during qualifications for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Indian ...
Kyle Busch sits on pit wall during qualifications for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR champion, and his family safely escaped the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis after someone fired shots.

Bloomington police, which said no one appeared to be injured, was still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The police said two groups at the mall got into an altercation at a store and one group left, but someone in that group fired three rounds.

A video posted on Twitter shows the Las Vegas driver walking away from the chaos while holding hands with his son, Brexton.

Busch’s wife, Samantha, posted videos on her Instagram story, showing their son winning a youth racing event on Wednesday and riding roller coasters with her husband on Thursday before providing a sobering update after the shooting.

“If you are seeing the news about the mallofamerica we got out and are safe,” she posted. “Praying others inside are too.”

Kyle Busch, the 2015 and 2019 champion and winner of 60 career Cup races, is scheduled to race in the No. 18 Toyota on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.

MOST READ
1
Rain skirts valley; flood advisory runs through Friday
Rain skirts valley; flood advisory runs through Friday
2
1 dead in shooting at Las Vegas Strip resort
1 dead in shooting at Las Vegas Strip resort
3
$125K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
$125K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
4
Sources: FBI investigating Nye sheriff’s captain for alleged misconduct
Sources: FBI investigating Nye sheriff’s captain for alleged misconduct
5
CARTOONS: This is why you don’t want old pilots
CARTOONS: This is why you don’t want old pilots
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
March 1, 2009: Bruton Smith prior to the start of the Shelby 427 Sprint Cup Series race at Las ...
LVMS owner Bruton Smith dies at age 95
By / RJ

O. Bruton Smith, who in 1998 purchased Las Vegas Motor Speedway and ultimately transformed it into one of NASCAR’s most popular destinations, died Wednesday of natural causes.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman (48) celebrates with a burn out after winning the Pennzoil ...
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 results
The Associated Press

Alex Bowman edged Kyle Larson in overtime Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, sending Hendrick Motorsports to victory lane for the second consecutive week.