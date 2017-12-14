Kyle Busch Motorsports keeps on truckin’ with young NASCAR talent

If Miami of Ohio is the “Cradle of Coaches” then Kyle Busch Motorsports is well on the way to becoming the “Crib of Drivers” on the fast track to NASCAR stardom.

Las Vegas native Noah Gragson (18) stands to next to his car prior to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @Bridgetkbennett

Kyle Busch speaks during the NASCAR Cup Series auto racing awards Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Race car driver Kyle Busch (18) burns out on the Vegas Strip during Nascarճ Victory Lap on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Erik Jones, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Daniel Suarez and Bubba Wallace are the Woody Hayes, Bo Schembechler, Ara Parseghian, Weeb Ewbank and Sid Gilman of Busch’s Truck Series team.

A sixth up-and-coming driver, Busch’s fellow Las Vegan Noah Gragson, might turn out to be its Jim Tressell.

Busch said the 19-year-old prospect will assume the wheel of the No. 4 truck during the 2018 season, the mount that Jones and Bell drove to championships before moving up the NASCAR ladder. Gragson served a successful apprenticeship in KBM’s second truck entry in 2017, the No. 18 Tundra. He won a race, finished 10th in points and narrowly missed the playoffs at season’s end.

During Champion’s Week festivities in his hometown, Busch spoke with pride about what KBM has accomplished since he purchased the assets of J.B. Scott’s team in 2009 and added trucks from Roush Fenway Racing.

“Yeah, super proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish at Kyle Busch Motorsports with the truck series and the development program we’ve kind of had there the last few years,” said the 2015 Cup Series champion who finished second to Martin Truex Jr. in a riveting duel for this year’s title.

“Bringing up Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez and Bubba Wallace and William Byron and Christopher Bell now, and of course Noah Gragson is the next guy on that list. Noah really stepped up, did a great job there toward the end of the season winning at Martinsville; running top five, finishing top five, top 10 at the last three, four races besides Phoenix.

“All in all, really looking forward to him and what he has in store for us with speed, and hopefully being able to carry our flagship team and racing for a championship next year in the Truck Series.”

The Las Vegas Chapter of Speedway Children's Charities distributed more than $311,000 to national and local charities during a ceremony at the track Tuesday during its annual holiday tree lighting event. This year's donation is the second-highest total for the Las Vegas Chapter, behind the charity's $314,000 in distributions in 2007.

It was a big year for @scclasvegas, which raised more than $311,000! The charity will host its annual Grant Distribution and Tree Lighting Ceremony tonight at the LVMS Media Center, where 57 deserving local charities will receive their grants! https://t.co/GYV6xMX18O pic.twitter.com/xodqYweKKC — Las Vegas Motor Speedway (@LVMotorSpeedway) December 12, 2017

Spectator parking passes for the 2018 Mint 400 March 7-11 went on sale Thursday. They cost $35, and you'll need one to get access to viewing areas in Jean and at the start-finish line in Primm.

Did you miss the 2017 Polaris RZR #Mint400 presented by BFGoodrich Tires on NBC Sports on Sunday? Relive the… https://t.co/DomeGgYgDa — The Mint 400 (@TheMint400Race) June 29, 2017

The schedule is set for the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR tripleheader at Las Vegas Motor Speedway March 1-4. The Truck Series will get the green flag at 6 p.m. Friday, Xfinity at 1 p.m. Saturday, Cup at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

The schedule is set! Now fans can plan ahead for Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s #Pennzoil400 Weekend this March! Schedule: https://t.co/Lq9UuJ7sc1 pic.twitter.com/qOVQhbZaWz — Las Vegas Motor Speedway (@LVMotorSpeedway) December 13, 2017

