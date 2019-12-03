Kyle Busch wins — and loses — WWE title in Nashville

The recently crowned NASCAR champion from Las Vegas pinned 24/7 champion R-Truth with an assist from former driver Michael Waltrip.

Kyle Busch celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto racing season championship on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

Kyle Busch won the WWE’s 24-7 championship on national TV Monday night — and then lost it before he even left the arena.

This is what happens when NASCAR Champion’s Week gets moved from his hometown of Las Vegas to Nashville, Tennessee.

The recently crowned Cup Series champion came out of the stands at Monday Night Raw at Bridgestone Arena to take down R-Truth for the 3-count with an assist from NASCAR broadcaster Michael Waltrip.

Waltrip unzipped his pullover to reveal a referee shirt, distracting R-Truth. Busch sneaked behind the wrestler and pinned him as Waltrip administered the count.

But Busch did not hold the title belt long.

According to the WWE, R-Truth wasted little time in taking it back from the Las Vegas driver by exacting revenge in a dressing room beyond the purview of the TV cameras.

The 24/7 title can be decided 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and Champion’s Week only is getting started in the Music City. So Busch may have time to work on his elbow smash and demand a rematch.

